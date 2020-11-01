Week ahead: It starts out cold, but turns warm & dry

Weather will not be a hindrance to voting on Tuesday, for those who haven't yet cast a ballot, or much of anything else this week.

The first day of the week will be windy and cold, with most locations dropping to near or below the freezing mark in the morning and only rising into the 40s. A few pre-dawn flurries may flutter through the some of the higher elevations west of Roanoke, and the high country of West Virginia may get a couple inches in a few spots.

Tuesday will follow with a cold morning but bounce back to near 60 in the afternoon. And it just steadily gets warmer from there, with lows back in the 40s and highs in the 60s and 70s most of the rest of the week.

We will be under dominant high pressure that will lead to mild, dry and relatively calm weather, become downright warm in the late-week afternoons. And that's likely to continue beyond, into the weekend and next week.

Cold weather and storminess will be focused in the West for now. We'll have pleasant, dry days for some hiking, hunting and leaf-raking, whenever work isn't in the way.

If you're not a fan of winter, you get a reprieve after a brief preview early in the week. If you are a fan of winter, this still may not be a bad thing -- early wintry weather in November last year was followed by mild temperatures and very little snow in the winter that followed. Arctic air won't be playing itself out early in November this go-round.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

