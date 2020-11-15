Week ahead: It will feel like November again

Another all-time climate record appears to be well on track, as more than 4 inches of rainfall last week raised Roanoke's rainfall total for 2020 to 57.88 inches. That is almost 3 inches above the rainfall-to-date through mid-November for second-place 2018, which had 54.98 inches by this point on the way to a record 62.45 for the entire year by Dec. 31. With not a drop now to Dec. 31, this would finish as the third wettest year on record. My money is still on 2020 NOT eclipsing 2018 for the all-time record, as the La Nina pattern likely to set up in December will probably be much drier than the soggy pattern during an El Nino in late November and December of 2018. But this year keeps surprising in many ways, so we'll see.