Week ahead: It will feel like November again

The sticky, soggy, tropical air of last week that raised river and lake levels over their banks is behind us, with windy, chilly air more like you'd expect for mid-November settling in this week.
A cold frontal passage on Sunday and another early Tuesday will bring a 1-2 punch of colder air, eventually taking us to what is likely to be our coldest temperatures so far this season by midweek with widespread 20s low temperatures and highs only bouncing back into the 40s and 50s. Gradually, it will rise back to 60s highs/40s lows by late week, slightly above mid-November norms. Little or no rain is expected -- maybe some sprinkles or snowflakes with Tuesday's frontal passage, mainly in the mountains west of Roanoke.
Wind advisories have been posted for Monday, with some gusts over 40 mph possible.
An expected subfreezing low by Wednesday morning will likely head off a new record for latest first-freeze of fall in Roanoke, which is Nov. 19 from 2002. It appears likely to come a couple days earlier than that this year, but combined with the earliest last-freeze of spring on March 8, it will be the longest streak of above-freezing days in Roanoke weather history at 254 days, beating 2012. Temperatures have already fallen below freezing this fall most places around outside the urban valley core of Roanoke, and did so as late as May 11 in the spring, so it's mostly an academic point.
Another all-time climate record appears to be well on track, as more than 4 inches of rainfall last week raised Roanoke's rainfall total for 2020 to 57.88 inches. That is almost 3 inches above the rainfall-to-date through mid-November for second-place 2018, which had 54.98 inches by this point on the way to a record 62.45 for the entire year by Dec. 31. With not a drop now to Dec. 31, this would finish as the third wettest year on record. My money is still on 2020 NOT eclipsing 2018 for the all-time record, as the La Nina pattern likely to set up in December will probably be much drier than the soggy pattern during an El Nino in late November and December of 2018. But this year keeps surprising in many ways, so we'll see.
For those hoping for a warm enough Thanksgiving for safer outdoors socially distanced dinners during the pandemic, current forecasts certainly hold out the hope of warmer than normal temperatures during Thanksgiving week , but big questions loom on whether it will be wet or not.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
