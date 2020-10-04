Week ahead may be totally dry, but watching tropics for a disruptor

There isn't really much weather to write about in our backyard this week. That means some great days to be outside, if you have that opportunity.

It will be sunny most days this week, and there will be a couple of cold fronts pushing through. It will get warm toward the middle of the week -- Wednesday might scrape 80 -- but then a cold front pulls the highs back into the 60s to lower 70s. Mornings will be cool, 40s and lower 50s mostly, maybe a bit chillier than that Thursday and Friday mornings.

And it most likely won't rain, at least through Friday. Scant showers near the midweek cold front would be just about the only chance, and even that looks doubtful.

This dryness could continue into the coming weekend and next week as well -- unless a tropical system intervenes.