Week ahead may be totally dry, but watching tropics for a disruptor

There isn't really much weather to write about in our backyard this week. That means some great days to be outside, if you have that opportunity.
It will be sunny most days this week, and there will be a couple of cold fronts pushing through. It will get warm toward the middle of the week -- Wednesday might scrape 80 -- but then a cold front pulls the highs back into the 60s to lower 70s. Mornings will be cool, 40s and lower 50s mostly, maybe a bit chillier than that Thursday and Friday mornings.
And it most likely won't rain, at least through Friday. Scant showers near the midweek cold front would be just about the only chance, and even that looks doubtful.
This dryness could continue into the coming weekend and next week as well -- unless a tropical system intervenes.
Tropical Storm Gamma is down there now near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, but it's not going to be a problem for us, getting shoved south into the Bay of Campeche, away from the U.S. mainland. But the system coming in behind it, which will likely to become Tropical Storm Delta (and possibly a hurricane eventually) is likely to find a somewhat altered upper-air pattern that will carry into the central Gulf of Mexico but late this week and possibly into the southern U.S. next weekend into the early part of the following week.
This is a pretty classic October dichotomy, which like its adjacent autumn months of September and November, often seems to go either drought or deluge -- or alternately some of both of those -- in our region historically. We're often either under a lingering summer hot, dry high pressure system (not this year), having a series of dry cold fronts push in from Canada (that is what has been happening) or experienced tropical-enhanced juiciness with bouts of heavy rain (we've had a little of that).
We have a whole week to watch what Delta does, so no need to jump to any conclusions.
We should see more and more foliage turn colors this week, with cool mornings and sunny, warm afternoons. Even though it has been a very rainy year, fire danger will also increase with a series of dry days, as surface fuels like fallen leaves and late-season weeds dry out.
As has said before here, autumn 2020, unlike seemingly almost anything else about this year, is acting like a normal autumn -- for now.
