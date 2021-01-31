Week ahead: No more winter storms through Friday; spotty ice, windy cold, then milder rain

This time, the breaks went snow fans' way. The cold air wedge held against warmer air aloft, allowing snow to last until mid-morning Sunday in the Roanoke area and continue longer and heavier even for some areas to the south. Most locations within about a 30-mile radius of Roanoke ended up with 4 to 6 inches of snow, a few spots just a tad more or a tad less. Ice and sleet didn't factor in much locally -- that was more of a problem in Southside Virginia.

There is nothing similar on the horizon through Friday. Beyond that ... well, we'll discuss that briefly at the end.

We are still very much under the influence of the storm system that whitened our weekend. The inland low has transferred its energy to a coastal storm that will move up the East Coast, bringing big snows for some areas just inland in the Northeast. We will not have a lot of significant precipitation from the storm system, as the main wraparound band of snow will stay to our north and northwest. But it will be cloudy and cold Monday with perhaps some patchy freezing drizzle or light snow, or even some plain rain sprinkles where temperatures can get far enough above freezing. A winter weather advisory was issued Sunday evening to cover the possibility of some icy patches from light freezing rain or freezing drizzle, even freezing fog.