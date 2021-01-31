Week ahead: No more winter storms through Friday; spotty ice, windy cold, then milder rain

This time, the breaks went snow fans' way. The cold air wedge held against warmer air aloft, allowing snow to last until mid-morning Sunday in the Roanoke area and continue longer and heavier even for some areas to the south. Most locations within about a 30-mile radius of Roanoke ended up with 4 to 6 inches of snow, a few spots just a tad more or a tad less. Ice and sleet didn't factor in much locally -- that was more of a problem in Southside Virginia.
There is nothing similar on the horizon through Friday. Beyond that ... well, we'll discuss that briefly at the end.
We are still very much under the influence of the storm system that whitened our weekend. The inland low has transferred its energy to a coastal storm that will move up the East Coast, bringing big snows for some areas just inland in the Northeast. We will not have a lot of significant precipitation from the storm system, as the main wraparound band of snow will stay to our north and northwest. But it will be cloudy and cold Monday with perhaps some patchy freezing drizzle or light snow, or even some plain rain sprinkles where temperatures can get far enough above freezing. A winter weather advisory was issued Sunday evening to cover the possibility of some icy patches from light freezing rain or freezing drizzle, even freezing fog.
It will likely warm enough above freezing -- mid to upper 30s, maybe even lower 40s in some places -- to thaw some out some of the still snowy/icy roads on Monday, but a large-scale melt of the half-foot-or-so ivory blanket will have to wait. Cold northwest winds will strengthen behind the deepening low along the New England coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, and there may be some snowflakes blowing over the mountains at times. Highs will be in the 30s and lows in the teens to lower 20s.
Milder air finally moves in for late week, with some 50s highs possible in at least some places Thursday through Saturday. We'll melt off most of the snow cover those days -- some in the area (including my yard) actually still had snow from Thursday left when Sunday's fell on top. Rain showers will also develop ahead of an approaching cold front -- mild above-freezing rain, most likely.
That gets us to Super Bowl Sunday. There are some indications in the long-range models that a low will ride up the East Coast as cold air is renewed, and this could raise the specter of more wintry wondering about next weekend. This a subject best left to simmer a few days to see how the trends develop.
Based on indications of northern latitude blocking that will force at least some cold air southward in February, plus the potential for an active storm track that may be forced south at times, the odds lean strongly toward Sunday's storm not being our last wintry precipitation episode of this 2020-21 season. Whatever the groundhog sees Tuesday, there are still about 6 weeks left on our calendar when winter storms are fairly common historically, and about 4 weeks beyond that when they are more marginally possible.
Snow fans may have more days to play upcoming.
