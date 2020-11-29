Week ahead; Rain, wind, blustery cold and snow showers

As the low passes our latitude during the day on Monday, the rain will come to an end, but gusty westerly winds will take hold by evening, bringing in much colder air. Temperatures will fall from near 60 during Monday morning's rain to the 20s and lower 30s by Tuesday morning.

Those winds will also scatter some snow showers over the mountains and into our region late Monday and intermittently on Tuesday. Significant accumulations of an inch or more are likely to be confined to areas west of Interstate 77 and the higher ridgelines near the West Virginia border, but there could be some streaky whiteness farther east into the New River Valley and the higher points along the Blue Ridge depending on where the heavier snow squalls develop. Even the Roanoke Valley will probably see some flakes blowing in the breeze on Tuesday morning -- a quick snow-globe-like burst of heavier snow is possible. Tuesday will likely be a day that alternating peeks of sunshine with some snowflakes in the gusts, perhaps becoming mixed with raindrops in lower elevations as temperatures struggle back toward 40.

Once the storm system departs we'll be left with cold but sunny weather on Wednesday -- 40s highs, 20s lows -- moderating back to some 50s highs by the end of the week, fairly typical temperatures entering December.