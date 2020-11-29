Week ahead; Rain, wind, blustery cold and snow showers

A powerhouse low-pressure system is poised to track up the spine of the Appalachians over the first couple of days of this week. It will bring a buffet of inclement weather to our region.
This is not a winter storm track for the Roanoke and New River valleys -- it would need to be about 200 miles south and east to accomplish that. The heavy snow will be to the west and north of the storm in the Ohio Valley and eventually into West Virginia and perhaps the far southwest corner of Virginia. We will see wintry conditions, including cold, gusty winds and sporadic snow showers, by Tuesday, but this time will be spared the full onslaught of wintry precipitation, whether you consider that to be a good thing or a bad thing.
The first round from the storm will be a soaking rain, heavy at times, overnight into Monday morning, as moisture is swept northward from the Gulf of Mexico to the east of the storm's track. Widespread amounts of 1-2 inches appear likely. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question and, farther east of the central and eastern parts of Virginia, there is some risk for severe storms and even isolated tornadoes as strong winds aloft give storm cells a bit of a twist. Locally, in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys, there likely won't be enough instability for severe storms, but a random strong wind gust pushed down from intense winds aloft amid squally rain isn't out of the question.
As the low passes our latitude during the day on Monday, the rain will come to an end, but gusty westerly winds will take hold by evening, bringing in much colder air. Temperatures will fall from near 60 during Monday morning's rain to the 20s and lower 30s by Tuesday morning.
Those winds will also scatter some snow showers over the mountains and into our region late Monday and intermittently on Tuesday. Significant accumulations of an inch or more are likely to be confined to areas west of Interstate 77 and the higher ridgelines near the West Virginia border, but there could be some streaky whiteness farther east into the New River Valley and the higher points along the Blue Ridge depending on where the heavier snow squalls develop. Even the Roanoke Valley will probably see some flakes blowing in the breeze on Tuesday morning -- a quick snow-globe-like burst of heavier snow is possible. Tuesday will likely be a day that alternating peeks of sunshine with some snowflakes in the gusts, perhaps becoming mixed with raindrops in lower elevations as temperatures struggle back toward 40.
Once the storm system departs we'll be left with cold but sunny weather on Wednesday -- 40s highs, 20s lows -- moderating back to some 50s highs by the end of the week, fairly typical temperatures entering December.
A weekend storm system appears likely to take a track similar to the early week storm with possibly a repeat of the rain then windy cold and snow showers effects. There had been some conjecture that this storm system might be forced by the first storm on a more southerly track and poised to be a wintry precipitation threat across the South and possibly into our region, but this does not look likely to be the case at this time, as the initial low pulls farther north into eastern Canada.
The pattern ahead will be quite active with punches of cold between milder periods and occasional waves of low pressure moving across. A more southerly track and coordinated timing with a colder punch could yet bring a wintry precipitation threat to our region in the weeks ahead. Or perhaps we'll pass by with just some more rain to get us closer to annual total precipitation records.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!