Week ahead: Rainy, maybe even stormy Tuesday before deep fall cool returns

Fall chill is returning. But first we have a soggy Tuesday that might even get a little rumbly.

The upper-air pattern with strong high pressure aloft in the west and a deep trough in the East is amplifying, which will exacerbate the drought, record heat and wildfire concerns out West, while driving cold air from the tundra southward across much of the central and eastern U.S.

In transition to a renewal of the fall chill that graced much of last week, Gulf of Mexico moisture will be streaming northward ahead of the advancing cold front. Strong lift and vigorous wind energy aloft will result in another bout of significant to heavy rainfall -- widespread 0.75-1.5-inch amounts, locally more -- with thunderstorms also possible during the afternoon and early evening. The best chance of severe storms is well east of our region, but some rumbles of thunder with heavy downpours and a few stronger gusts are possible.