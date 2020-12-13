Week ahead: Rainy Monday before Wednesday winter storm

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That low will track just south and east of our region. Aloft, two pockets of upper-level energy will be coming together as the storm system is over or just past our region. This phasing will come too late for a widespread foot-plus snowstorm on our doorstep, but the storm will be moist and energized enough for widespread wintry precipitation across our region on Wednesday. It is what we call a "Miller B" winter storm setup, which is often but not always a producer of significant wintry precipitation in our region, more so when the initial low is coming in more to the south as this one is. A "Miller A" setup, with the energy phasing near the Gulf of Mexico and a storm tracking up the East Coast, is the most common producer of our larger all-snow or mostly snow events.

Precipitation is likely to begin as snow in the early morning hours of Wednesday, probably continuing after sunrise. At some point Wednesday, snow will become mixed with and change to sleet and freezing rain. Some locations may even warm slightly above freezing for a little plain old "cold rain" by Wednesday afternoon. As the low pulls away, precipitation might again change to snow before ending Wednesday night.