Week ahead: Rainy Monday before Wednesday winter storm

Another inch or two of rain is on the way Monday, which will move Roanoke closer to what now appears likely to be the wettest year on record.
But let's fast-forward past that to what most people in and near the Roanoke/New River valleys will be thinking about regarding weather this week.
The region's first widespread, significant winter storm event in 22 months looks very likely to occur on Wednesday, with the potential for multiple inches of snow and/or significant icing. Travel hazards are likely to develop, with some chance for at least scattered power outages.
"All rain" looks to be off the table for the Wednesday event and "all snow" almost as unlikely, leaving a whole range of wintry mixture combinations in between. We still have a couple of days to get a better idea of whether we're talking about a lot of snow with a little ice, a little snow with a lot of ice, or something in between. A reasonable early middle ground based on forecast model runs suggests a 2-4 or 3-6 inch type snow capped by sleet and perhaps up to a quarter-inch of glaze ice in the Roanoke and New River valleys. Ice will be more significant to the south and east, snow will be heavier to the north -- this might turn into a foot-plus storm in parts of Northern Virginia and extending northeast from there.
The atmospheric feature that makes Wednesday's event appear so iron-clad to be wintry is cold air damming, as high pressure over southeast Canada and to some extent the backside rotation of the low causing Monday's rain press cold air southward east of the Appalachians, trapping cold air in place as Gulf of Mexico moisture arrives ahead of the next low pressure system.
That low will track just south and east of our region. Aloft, two pockets of upper-level energy will be coming together as the storm system is over or just past our region. This phasing will come too late for a widespread foot-plus snowstorm on our doorstep, but the storm will be moist and energized enough for widespread wintry precipitation across our region on Wednesday. It is what we call a "Miller B" winter storm setup, which is often but not always a producer of significant wintry precipitation in our region, more so when the initial low is coming in more to the south as this one is. A "Miller A" setup, with the energy phasing near the Gulf of Mexico and a storm tracking up the East Coast, is the most common producer of our larger all-snow or mostly snow events.
Precipitation is likely to begin as snow in the early morning hours of Wednesday, probably continuing after sunrise. At some point Wednesday, snow will become mixed with and change to sleet and freezing rain. Some locations may even warm slightly above freezing for a little plain old "cold rain" by Wednesday afternoon. As the low pulls away, precipitation might again change to snow before ending Wednesday night.
It's all in the timing of how much snow falls before it changes or mixes, which is all in the thermal structure of the atmosphere which can vary the precipitation dramatically with only subtle changes as milder air is pulled in aloft. Forecasts even 6 hours before winter events of this type often miss this changeover 2 or 3 hours either way, so it's foolhardy to try to pinpoint it on Sunday evening with the storm still more than 48 hours out.
The 22 months since the last winter storm refers not to the widespread 12-18-inch snowstorm of Dec. 9, 2018, but rather the second of two similar but somewhat forgotten storms that occurred in the remainder of the 2018-19 winter, on Feb. 20, 2019. That event and an earlier one on Jan. 12-13, 2019, both involved 1-4 inches across the area followed by ice on top, which may be fairly similar to what we end up with this event, give or take a little on the snowfall. Those systems caused thousands of power outages and slickened area roads, even though they have been eclipsed in our memory by the big early season snowstorm that winter.
Monday's low is taking a path farther to the west near our region, keeping us in somewhat milder air, with the backside snow more over West Virginia. Some locations near the West Virginia border and west of I-77 in Virginia may see some wet snow on the backside of Monday's storm, but the main effect will be lots of rain. Roanoke, at 60.27 inches of rain to date, will pull closer to the 62.45 record annual rainfall of 2018.
It's even conceivable that wintry precipitation, which melted down counts as "rainfall," could push Roanoke past the record on Wednesday with still half the month left.
Cold but dry weather returns for late week with 40s highs and 20s lows. There will likely be more storm systems for additional rain and perhaps wintry precipitation intermittently through the Christmas season, as a wavy jet stream leads to alternating somewhat mild and somewhat cold periods, perhaps tilting a little toward the milder side with time.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
