Week ahead: Seasonably cold with a few snow showers, not much else

Even though there will be a couple disturbances diving through and a mid-week cold front, this looks like an overall pretty dry, quiet, unremarkable week of weather for the Roanoke and New River valleys.

There may be some snowflakes at times blowing over from more robust snow showers in West Virginia's mountains between early Monday through Wednesday as a couple of different disturbances and then a cold front move through, with better chances west of Roanoke, but these are unlikely to be significant and the sun will probably be out a good bit of the time.

Late week is likely to turn even drier with the snow shower machine slowing down over the mountains. There does look to be significant precipitation system developing for early next week, and it may begin with colder air and wintry precipitation. But that's too far out for much detail yet.

This will be a pretty typical mid-January week in temperatures with lots of 40s highs and 20s to lower 30s lows, maybe creeping above 50 a day or two. Thus far, the 2020-21 winter has been amazingly devoid of both extreme cold snaps and big warmups, with temperatures in the 20-55 range most days excluding a few nearer 60 and a couple with lows below 20. This looks to continue this week with no sign of a major warmup on the horizon and still considerable uncertainty about where a splitting piece of the polar vortex may push colder Arctic air in February.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

