Week ahead: Showers likely clear for nice Thanksgiving afternoon

If you are planning an outdoor Thanksgiving gathering in this pandemic year, the weather appears to be smiling on you in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

There will likely be showers on Wednesday night and early Thursday, but those will be cleared out as a cold front pushes quickly through. Don't be alarmed by the word "cold" front, as this one will be of Pacific origin, not Arctic. The weather immediately behind it will be mild and sunny with highs popping into the 60s.

There will likely be a stronger cold front, with more widespread rain, by next weekend, and a sharp punch of Arctic air during the first week of December. Some long-range models even flirt with snow around Dec. 1-4, but we'll leave that to the future for now. Snow or not, some teens-20s mornings may be in the offing to start December.

This week will start with some pre-dawn showers on Monday followed by a cold frontal passage that will bring temperatures back down a bit to near normal for late November, 50s highs and 20s-30s lows through the early part of the week, but there will be no rain most of Monday or Tuesday.

Wednesday could see some near-60 highs ahead of the rain with lows dropping into the 40s during the rain -- no Thanksgiving wintry precipitation flirtations this year.

Friday will also be a mild, sunny day similar to Thanksgiving -- 60s highs after 40s lows -- before showers return by Saturday.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.

