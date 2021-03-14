 Skip to main content
Week ahead: Spotty wintry mix & thunderstorms (on different days) -- mid-March at its finest
Week ahead: Spotty wintry mix & thunderstorms (on different days) -- mid-March at its finest

Clouds roll in

Altostratus clouds roll in Sunday evening over the Roanoke Valley as an almost two-week dry period moves toward a period of rain -- and possibly some spotty freezing rain, mainly in higher elevations -- Monday night and early Tuesday.

 Kevin Myatt

An almost two-week dry spell comes to an end Monday evening with an echo of what our winter was all about.

Cold air damming -- high pressure to the northeast pressing cold air southward and southwestward against the Appalachians -- will set up Monday night and early Tuesday as moisture is swept over it by approaching low pressure. This is the same general setup we saw time and time again this winter, especially in late January and February, and the results will again yield lots of cold rain and probably at least some wintry mix, mainly freezing rain, at 2,500+ higher elevations and other patchy areas mostly north of Roanoke by Tuesday morning.

Most locations in our region will see just plain cold rain -- 1/2 inch or less for most -- as temperatures dip into the mid and upper 30s, but some spots will get to the freezing mark or a little below, allowing freezing rain to develop for a time. Brief sleet or even a few flakes of wet snow are possible, also, especially the farther north of Roanoke you are. Marginal temperatures and recent warm ground will not allow much to accumulate on the ground surfaces, especially asphalt and concrete streets, but some icy tree limbs or exposed objects may develop, just enough to remind folks in those spots that it's still officially winter on the calendar another few days, even if meteorologists moved on to their "spring" at the start of March.

Temperatures rebound into the 40s and lower 50s during the day Tuesday after the precipitation moves on, and Wednesday gets even warmer with widespread 60s. That sets up the next storm system approaching Thursday. This is the same storm system that brought powerful tornadoes to the Texas Panhandle on Saturday and is currently on this early Sunday evening burying the Front Range of the Rockies in Colorado and Wyoming with deep snow.

It will sweep in much more Gulf of Mexico moisture than we've seen in a few weeks plus provide strong wind dynamics aloft, with speed and direction changes with height. Instability will be somewhat lacking with 50s/60s temperatures in mid March, but there may be enough for some thunderstorms to develop. There may even be some potential for severe thunderstorms in or near our region but the more widespread severe threat appears likely to develop in states to our west and southwest. It does look at least like a thorough soaking rain, an inch or 2, with this storm system by Thursday.

Overall trends suggest a lean to somewhat warmer and drier weather than normal in late March into early April, more like we've seen the last two weeks rather than the couple months before it or most of 2020. But of course it only takes one short abnormal push of colder air meeting moisture for late-season snow or one especially soaking storm system to muddy up the dry spell. This is March, after all.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

