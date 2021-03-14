Week ahead: Spotty wintry mix & thunderstorms (on different days) -- mid-March at its finest

An almost two-week dry spell comes to an end Monday evening with an echo of what our winter was all about.

Cold air damming -- high pressure to the northeast pressing cold air southward and southwestward against the Appalachians -- will set up Monday night and early Tuesday as moisture is swept over it by approaching low pressure. This is the same general setup we saw time and time again this winter, especially in late January and February, and the results will again yield lots of cold rain and probably at least some wintry mix, mainly freezing rain, at 2,500+ higher elevations and other patchy areas mostly north of Roanoke by Tuesday morning.

Most locations in our region will see just plain cold rain -- 1/2 inch or less for most -- as temperatures dip into the mid and upper 30s, but some spots will get to the freezing mark or a little below, allowing freezing rain to develop for a time. Brief sleet or even a few flakes of wet snow are possible, also, especially the farther north of Roanoke you are. Marginal temperatures and recent warm ground will not allow much to accumulate on the ground surfaces, especially asphalt and concrete streets, but some icy tree limbs or exposed objects may develop, just enough to remind folks in those spots that it's still officially winter on the calendar another few days, even if meteorologists moved on to their "spring" at the start of March.