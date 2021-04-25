Week ahead: Summerlike warmth surge, then showery

Those chilly mornings and covering up your plants from last week will seem like a long-forgotten memory by the middle of this week.

High pressure building overhead will bring a warmth surge into midweek. Highs will progressively increase from mostly 70s on Monday, to many 70 and some 80s across the region on Tuesday, to mostly 80s by Wednesday. Mid to upper 80s are possible in the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley and east of the Blue Ridge, and don't rule out a stray 90 somewhere in Southside.

The first three days of the coming week will have plenty of sunshine and stay dry, but moisture will slowly build at midweek and toward the latter half of the week with the approach of cold front. Showers and perhaps some thunderstorms will likely develop with temperatures slipping a big, back to 70s highs mostly. This doesn't look likely to be a heavy rain episode and it's unclear yet if severe storms will be much of an issue.

The weekend looks drier and a bit cooler for now but there are some flies in the ointment that could make it wetter, especially with a cutoff low near Texas and possibly a stalled front to our south. It's just not clear yet.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.

