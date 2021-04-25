 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week ahead: Summerlike warmth surge, then showery
0 comments

Week ahead: Summerlike warmth surge, then showery

{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday high temperature

High temperatures in the 80s are expected across much of the region by Wednesday.

 National Weather Service

Those chilly mornings and covering up your plants from last week will seem like a long-forgotten memory by the middle of this week.

High pressure building overhead will bring a warmth surge into midweek. Highs will progressively increase from mostly 70s on Monday, to many 70 and some 80s across the region on Tuesday, to mostly 80s by Wednesday. Mid to upper 80s are possible in the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley and east of the Blue Ridge, and don't rule out a stray 90 somewhere in Southside.

The first three days of the coming week will have plenty of sunshine and stay dry, but moisture will slowly build at midweek and toward the latter half of the week with the approach of cold front. Showers and perhaps some thunderstorms will likely develop with temperatures slipping a big, back to 70s highs mostly. This doesn't look likely to be a heavy rain episode and it's unclear yet if severe storms will be much of an issue.

The weekend looks drier and a bit cooler for now but there are some flies in the ointment that could make it wetter, especially with a cutoff low near Texas and possibly a stalled front to our south. It's just not clear yet.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert