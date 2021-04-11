Week ahead: Trending toward cooler temperatures

Thursday through Saturday brought some stormy weather to our region that could have easily been a lot worse. Each evening brought rotating storm cells, with the worst effect being piles of hail in some parts of Floyd County on Friday night. Instability, however, was lacking over much of the region, especially on Saturday, from overcast skies and cooler air banked against the mountains. Had it been sunnier and warmer on Saturday, there is little doubt we would have some big supercell and multicell storms with damaging winds and maybe tornadoes on Saturday evening. Count our blessings it was mostly just some squally rain with spooky skies.

It doesn't look likely we'll repeat the storminess this week, and the early-midweek push to the 80s last week isn't any kind of sign that summerlike weather is setting in. Quite the opposite, the trend will be cooler this week, with a pair of cold fronts at midweek and over the weekend bringing in colder air from Canada.

There may be some frost and freeze potential by next week. This week, the cooling trend will not be extreme, just moving from 70s highs and 50ish lows early in the week to 60s highs and upper 30s-mid 40s lows by late week.