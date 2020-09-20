Week ahead: Unseasonably cold mornings to start, then gradually warming; no rain expected

The calendar still says it's summer until Tuesday, but there was some patchy frost in western Virginia early Sunday and will be again on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Roanoke's official low on Sunday was 40 degrees, the first time it had been that cold in the first 20 days of September since Sept. 17, 2000. A degree colder either of the next two mornings would be the first instance of 30s in the first 22 days of September since Sept. 19, 1984.

And of course, if it's 40 in Roanoke, that means it was in the 30s most everywhere else around, with 31 at frequent Southwest Virginia icebox Burkes Garden in Tazewell County. Some people on social media posted photos of frost on their grass and roofs early Sunday.

Patchy frost will again be possible, especially in rural valleys, Monday and Tuesday as the center of high pressure moves overhead, leading to clear, dry, calm nights when temperatures near the surface will drop deeply into the 30s in some locations. Roanoke likely holds near 40 for morning lows, still quite remarkable given Roanoke's normal low around Sept. 20 is in the mid 50s. Highs will continue in the 60s. Things will gradually warm by late week, with 70s-lower 80s highs and 40s-lower 50s lows.