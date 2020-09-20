Week ahead: Unseasonably cold mornings to start, then gradually warming; no rain expected

The calendar still says it's summer until Tuesday, but there was some patchy frost in western Virginia early Sunday and will be again on Monday and Tuesday mornings.
Roanoke's official low on Sunday was 40 degrees, the first time it had been that cold in the first 20 days of September since Sept. 17, 2000. A degree colder either of the next two mornings would be the first instance of 30s in the first 22 days of September since Sept. 19, 1984.
And of course, if it's 40 in Roanoke, that means it was in the 30s most everywhere else around, with 31 at frequent Southwest Virginia icebox Burkes Garden in Tazewell County. Some people on social media posted photos of frost on their grass and roofs early Sunday.
Patchy frost will again be possible, especially in rural valleys, Monday and Tuesday as the center of high pressure moves overhead, leading to clear, dry, calm nights when temperatures near the surface will drop deeply into the 30s in some locations. Roanoke likely holds near 40 for morning lows, still quite remarkable given Roanoke's normal low around Sept. 20 is in the mid 50s. Highs will continue in the 60s. Things will gradually warm by late week, with 70s-lower 80s highs and 40s-lower 50s lows.
Other than the unusually cool temperatures, the most remarkable thing about this week is that no rain is expected, at least through Friday.
The high pressure system bringing us the cool, dry air will keep Hurricane Teddy well east of us in the Atlantic -- close enough for some Highway 12-covering surf on the Outer Banks and likely making a close pass or hitting Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in days ahead -- and Tropical Storm Beta dawdling in the Gulf, wandering slowly toward Texas, with what could be a slow-motion tropical downpour nightmare reminiscent of Hurricane Harvey two years ago.
Roanoke and Blacksburg each have more than 46 inches of rain to date in 2020, the second rainiest year at each site (dating to 1912 at Roanoke, 1893 at Blacksburg) through this date, barely trailing 1941 and 1940, respectively, by less than an inch. This week will give 2020 sogginess a significant break.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
