Week ahead: Warm and dry as high pressure builds overhead

By the last week of October, there may be some vigorous storm systems, tropical disturbances and sweeping cold fronts to talk about that could affect our local weather. But not this week.

With high pressure building overhead, deflecting cold fronts and storm systems to the west and north, and circulating some warmer air from the southwest, this looks like a very quiet week in Southwest Virginia. Temperatures will gradually warm, back into the 70s for highs and the mid 40s to lower 50s for lows. 80 degrees is not out of the question for midweek in Roanoke and points south and east.

Upper 60s/mid 40s are the normal high/low temperature range this time of year for Roanoke (a little cooler to west), so after a couple of days of somewhat below normal temperatures and some frost, we'll see above-normal temperatures much of this week.

We may finally get a cold front through, with a chance of showers followed by some breeziness and cooler temperatures, by the weekend.

Beware seeing on social media all manner of bizarre things for the last week of October -- looping hurricanes, snow farther south than you'd expect to see it, etc. (Well west of us on the models showing this, so, snow fans, don't get too excited). There may be a grain of truth in some of those long-range model projections, but we'll let it sort out some this week before jumping into any of that too deeply now.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.

