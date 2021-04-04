Week ahead: Warm and dry to start, showery at the end

This week will be divided into two parts for Roanoke/New River valleys area weather.

The first part, lasting through Wednesday, will be mostly sunny, dry and quite warm. Daily highs in the 70s are expected, and don't rule out 80 in Roanoke or points south and east by Wednesday. It will be classic spring weather, coming on the heels of last week's chill-down. Get outside and enjoy it if you can.

By late in the week, an approaching cold front and low-pressure system will again spread moisture and provide lift for showers, possibly thunderstorms, though the likelihood and intensity level of storms is still quite uncertain this far out. But it will probably rain at least some by Thursday and Friday, though it will stay pretty warm, mostly 60s and 70s.

There is some indication the upper-level trough responsible for this rain will be stubborn to depart, so showery weather may linger into the weekend or even early next week.

This combination of warmth and moisture will probably allow us to see more emerald green budding in the trees by late in the week, especially in lower elevations. Spring will be springing.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

