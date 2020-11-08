Week ahead: Warm, dry spell gives way to soaking mid to late week rain

A week of dryness, hard to come by in 2020, is about to end with more tropical entanglements.

Roanoke's wettest year to date -- 53.53 inches of rain to date, outpacing 52.01 inches through Nov. 8 two years ago on the way to a record 62.45 for the year -- is likely going to get a lot wetter in the Wednesday to Saturday time frame.

At first, our sogginess will not be a direct effect of Tropical Storm Eta, wandering around near Florida after a circuitous route from its Category 4 landfall in Nicaragua. Rather, high pressure that has kept it dry and warm to start November will shift east, its clockwise circulation instead pulling thickly humid air out of the eastern Gulf of Mexico northward. So it will be pulling moisture from where Eta is located, influenced by the storm, but at first the storm itself will stay south.

An approaching cold front will lift the dense tropical moisture and condense into widespread and locally heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches appear to be likely, with locally heavier amounts. There may be some flooding concerns, especially along and east of the Blue Ridge.