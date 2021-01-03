 Skip to main content
Week ahead: Watching late-week snow potential, wintry pattern beyond
Weather map 010321

This low depicted over the southeast U.S. on Friday may pose the potential for snow in our region as high pressure over Canada pushes some cold air southward.

 Weather Prediction Center | NOAA

The early to middle part of the coming week won't present anything unusual, with dry days and seasonable temperatures. But late week is a different matter, and could be the kickoff to weeks of wintry weather wondering.

A low-pressure moving across the southern U.S. may encounter just enough cold air for there to be a shot a wintry precipitation in our region by late Thursday into Friday. The cold air is not particularly deep, there are questions about the low-pressure system's track and intensity, so, of course, it is not a sure thing still 4-5 days away. But some elements of a pattern favoring potential snow are in place, and early forecast models suggest a significant chance of snow in or near our region. Of course, a more southerly suppressed low or a more northwest-tracking storm could squelch that chance. It is definitely worth watching but not quite at the point of pinning too many hopes on if you're a snow lover or too much dread if you're not. Postpone stronger feelings on that for about Wednesday when we should have a better handle on what may happen.

Friday's storm is a tree, the pattern beyond is the forest. Strong high-pressure blocking near Greenland is developing that will lead to the atmospheric pattern with the most wintry potential we've seen since November-early December 2018. There will be several waves of low-pressure moving along the southern branch of the jet stream as colder air from Canada is pressed southward in a series of reinforcements. It doesn't look super cold at first, just seasonable to slightly below normal, but may get colder with time, as the polar vortex breaks apart and spread out to the north. 

No pattern guarantees snow or wintry precipitation for our region, but there appear likely to be multiple shots at it starting late this week and continuing much of the rest of the month. It is January, after all, perhaps acting like January for a change.

But all that will wait a few days. The early to middle part of this week will feature 40s highs, 20s to lower 30s lows, and little or no precipitation, pretty typical for early January. 

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

