Week ahead: Watching late-week snow potential, wintry pattern beyond

A low-pressure moving across the southern U.S. may encounter just enough cold air for there to be a shot a wintry precipitation in our region by late Thursday into Friday. The cold air is not particularly deep, there are questions about the low-pressure system's track and intensity, so, of course, it is not a sure thing still 4-5 days away. But some elements of a pattern favoring potential snow are in place, and early forecast models suggest a significant chance of snow in or near our region. Of course, a more southerly suppressed low or a more northwest-tracking storm could squelch that chance. It is definitely worth watching but not quite at the point of pinning too many hopes on if you're a snow lover or too much dread if you're not. Postpone stronger feelings on that for about Wednesday when we should have a better handle on what may happen.