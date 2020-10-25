Week ahead: Yet another Greek-alphabet Gulf Coast tropical system poised to soak SW Virginia by late week

And that motion will bring it to the hurricane-beleaguered Gulf Coast as a strong tropical storm or possibly a lower-end hurricane by midweek, and our way for a soaking and possibly heavy rainfall by Thursday and Friday.

Zeta's remnants will be moving fast when they cross our region, which may keep us from getting the widespread flooding type 5+ inch rains. But tropical moisture being lifted along an advancing front, and along the higher terrain of the Appalachians, often poses the risk of some flooding downpours.

A solid early expectation would be 1-3 inches of rain widespread across our region Thursday and Friday, with some potential for locally heavier amounts. It will be worth monitoring whether anything leads us to expectations of more rain from the Zeta-trough-cold front combination as the atmospheric situation unfolds this week. We've dodged widespread and extreme flooding type rainfall in five previous inland impacts from tropical systems this year, so hopefully we will one more time.

The soaking rain will be a dividing line between warm and a bit sticky weather early in the week -- 70s highs, 50s lows -- and cooler, drier weather toward next weekend behind the cold front. While it will be getting significantly cooler, maybe even some frosty mornings, we will be spared the main thrust of the cold-air blast dropping temperatures 40 degrees below normal and bringing snow unseasonably far to the south in parts of the central U.S. this week. Long-range signals do point to generally cooler-than-normal temperatures in our region as October flips to November.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.