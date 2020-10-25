 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week ahead: Yet another Greek-alphabet Gulf Coast tropical system poised to soak SW Virginia by late week
0 comments

Week ahead: Yet another Greek-alphabet Gulf Coast tropical system poised to soak SW Virginia by late week

{{featured_button_text}}
Rainfall map 7 day 102520

A cold front and low-pressure trough picking up the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta will spread a large swath of rain over much of the central and eastern United States in the week ahead.

 Weather Prediction Center | NOAA

Tropical Storm Zeta. Seriously.

The Atlantic tropical season has gone six letters into the Greek alphabet, after clearing 21 names on the standard alphabetical name list, for only the second time ever. 2005 -- for now -- still ranks as the top season on record for number of named Atlantic tropical season -- it also reached Zeta, but there was one unnamed subtropical system identified in a post-season analysis that counts toward a total of 28 "named" storms for the 2005 season. Keep in mind, though, it is only late October -- the 2005 season didn't reach Zeta until the year was almost over extending into early 2006.

Zeta, now in the Caribbean, is expected to track northwest, clipping the Yucatan and moving into the Gulf of Mexico, not too dissimilar to the track of Hurricane Delta. It may intensify into a lower-end hurricane in the Gulf, even though the waters are not as hot as they were earlier in the season, turned over by multiple tropical systems.

Eventually, Zeta will be pulled north ahead of a major digging low-pressure trough and cold front in the central U.S. -- we're talking pre-Halloween ice storm in Oklahoma and Texas major, and heavy Plains and Rockies snows that will thankfully bury the rampant wildfire outbreak in Colorado.

And that motion will bring it to the hurricane-beleaguered Gulf Coast as a strong tropical storm or possibly a lower-end hurricane by midweek, and our way for a soaking and possibly heavy rainfall by Thursday and Friday.

Zeta's remnants will be moving fast when they cross our region, which may keep us from getting the widespread flooding type 5+ inch rains. But tropical moisture being lifted along an advancing front, and along the higher terrain of the Appalachians, often poses the risk of some flooding downpours.

A solid early expectation would be 1-3 inches of rain widespread across our region Thursday and Friday, with some potential for locally heavier amounts. It will be worth monitoring whether anything leads us to expectations of more rain from the Zeta-trough-cold front combination as the atmospheric situation unfolds this week. We've dodged widespread and extreme flooding type rainfall in five previous inland impacts from tropical systems this year, so hopefully we will one more time.

The soaking rain will be a dividing line between warm and a bit sticky weather early in the week -- 70s highs, 50s lows -- and cooler, drier weather toward next weekend behind the cold front. While it will be getting significantly cooler, maybe even some frosty mornings, we will be spared the main thrust of the cold-air blast dropping temperatures 40 degrees below normal and bringing snow unseasonably far to the south in parts of the central U.S. this week. Long-range signals do point to generally cooler-than-normal temperatures in our region as October flips to November.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical update: Hurricane Delta approaching landfall near Cancún

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert