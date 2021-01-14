Weekend turns blustery with snow showers

The winter's persistent oscillation between "a little mild" and "a little cold" with no harsh extremes either way will continue, though the wind gusts propelling the next batch of cold will make it feel more than just "a little cold."

First, one more day of "a little mild" on this Thursday, with highs in the 50s.

Moisture ahead of an approaching cold front on Thursday will kick up some rain showers, possibly starting as sleet or snow in some places, but this won't amount to too much, most amounts a tenth of an inch or less. Behind the front, blustery west to northwest winds will kick in, propelling the next batch of modified Arctic air -- we're still not dealing with the deep core of it, and though a piece of it is still likely to break off into the U.S. late this month or in early February, it's still uncertain where it will drop.