Weekend winter storm: Heavy snow burst Sunday morning, then sleet and freezing rain

The snow will be quite heavy and likely to accumulate quickly. Accumulations of at least 2 inches appear probable, as of this Friday morning writing, across our entire region as far west as I-77 and as far south as the Virginia-North Carolina state line, with 4 or more inches probable near the U.S. 460 corridor (Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Roanoke-Bedford-Lynchburg) and points northward.

Note that these are open-ended amounts -- 2 and 4 intended as a floor of what seems reasonable, not a median estimate of what will occur. A widespread foot-plus storm appears highly unlikely for our region but some 6-10-inch amounts may well be possible, especially north and northeast of Roanoke.

As we've seen in previous winter events over the years, timing this changeover is fraught with peril, and there are multiple examples on both sides where cold air has hung in longer for more widespread, more intense snowfall than initially expected and where warm air advection advanced more quickly and changes snow to sleet and freezing rain rapidly, reducing amounts.