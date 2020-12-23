Whole lotta weather going on for Christmas Eve; soaking rain changes to snow from west

UPDATE 4:30PM 12/24/2020: The changeover from rain to snow has begun in the far southwest tip of Virginia, and this will press eastward behind a cold front through the evening. A surge of milder air on southerly winds will temporarily push temperatures upward through the 50s early this evening in the Roanoke and New River valleys, but they will quickly plummet once the cold front passes with rain changing to snow not long after. Southwest Virginia west of I-77 and the higher elevations along the West Virginia border are due for the most now, possibly 3-6 inches, but measurable snow of 1/2 to 3 inches will likely make it at least as far east as most of the New River Valley and the higher elevations along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke. Most forecast models show a brief band of rather heavy snow even making it into Roanoke near midnight -- some minor accumulations are not out of the question for a little bit of a white Christmas, maybe. Windy and cold weather with perhaps some lingering snow flurries is expected on Christmas. END UPDATE