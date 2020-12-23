Whole lotta weather going on for Christmas Eve; soaking rain changes to snow from west

UPDATE 4:30PM 12/24/2020: The changeover from rain to snow has begun in the far southwest tip of Virginia, and this will press eastward behind a cold front through the evening. A surge of milder air on southerly winds will temporarily push temperatures upward through the 50s early this evening in the Roanoke and New River valleys, but they will quickly plummet once the cold front passes with rain changing to snow not long after. Southwest Virginia west of I-77 and the higher elevations along the West Virginia border are due for the most now, possibly 3-6 inches, but measurable snow of 1/2 to 3 inches will likely make it at least as far east as most of the New River Valley and the higher elevations along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke. Most forecast models show a brief band of rather heavy snow even making it into Roanoke near midnight -- some minor accumulations are not out of the question for a little bit of a white Christmas, maybe. Windy and cold weather with perhaps some lingering snow flurries is expected on Christmas. END UPDATE
----
It's a Christmas Eve cornucopia of inclement weather for our region.
A flash flood watch to the east and a winter weather advisory to the west overlap on Carroll, Floyd, Craig, Alleghany and Bath counties. Widespread soaking rain will spread across the entire region ahead of a strong cold front on Christmas Eve, with most rain totals in the 1-3 inch range and some possibly greater. Roanoke will almost certainly surpass its annual rainfall record of 62.45 inches, set just two years ago, in this event, sitting only 0.54 inch short of the mark at 61.91 inches.
As the front passes, temperatures will quickly drop from 50s and lower 60s into the 20s and 30s. Rain will change to snow, with enough piling up (3-6 inches, locally more, especially highest ridgetops) in West Virginia and much of Virginia west of I-77 for a winter storm warning. Farther east, streakier snow totals varying from less than an inch to as much as 3 inches have prompted a winter weather advisory for most of the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke.
From Roanoke eastward, there will be probably be some snow as the rain ends, but accumulations are expected to be minor if any at all. Post-frontal rain-changing-to-snow episodes are hard to sustain with downslope flow east of the mountains.
There will also be gusty winds throughout this weather event, shifting from southerly to start to westerly and northwesterly after the front passes. Wind advisories and/or high wind warnings may get added to the overlapping weather alerts eventually, with 30-50 mph gusts likely.
Our region is likely to be spared severe thunderstorms, but that could become a problem out east toward the coastal plains of Virginia and the Carolinas. Do not be surprised if there are a few tornadoes out that way.
The system appears to be moving through a bit faster than thought earlier, so Christmas itself may see lots of sunshine, though it will be windy with temperatures possibly not getting above freezing even in Roanoke. (The day's high temperature will likely be set near midnight before falling, so this probably won't be the first day since Jan. 21, 2019, for the high temperature to be at or below 32). There may be some snow showers or flurries from time to time, especially west of Roanoke, as Great Lakes moisture is lifted up and over the mountains by stiff northwest winds.
The coldest weather so far this season, and quite possibly in almost two years, is expected by Saturday morning, with widespread teens lows and maybe some single digits in outlying valleys. Roanoke got no colder than 17 all last winter -- Saturday morning lows will be close to that.
Dry weather with gradually moderating temperatures are expected through the weekend.
The long-range pattern continues to suggest occasional shots of cold air with a storm track sufficiently far south to warrant vigilance with each passing system on wintry precipitation potential, though no obvious winter storm threats are yet on the horizon.
Though we're yet to see if this winter will truly be "wintry," it is clearly not going to be like 2019-20 with long mild patterns and no snow/ice risk at all.
