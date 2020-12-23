Whole lotta weather going on for Christmas Eve; soaking rain for all, white Christmas to west

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Our region is likely to be spared severe thunderstorms, but that could become a problem out east toward the coastal plains of Virginia and the Carolinas. Do not be surprised if there are a few tornadoes out that way.

The system appears to be moving through a bit faster than thought earlier, so Christmas itself may see lots of sunshine, though it will be windy with temperatures possibly not getting above freezing even in Roanoke. (The day's high temperature will likely be set near midnight before falling, so this probably won't be the first day since Jan. 21, 2019, for the high temperature to be at or below 32). There may be some snow showers or flurries from time to time, especially west of Roanoke, as Great Lakes moisture is lifted up and over the mountains by stiff northwest winds.

The coldest weather so far this season, and quite possibly in almost two years, is expected by Saturday morning, with widespread teens lows and maybe some single digits in outlying valleys. Roanoke got no colder than 17 all last winter -- Saturday morning lows will be close to that.

Dry weather with gradually moderating temperatures are expected through the weekend.