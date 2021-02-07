Widely varying weekend winter storm followed by milder weather in week ahead

How you perceived Sunday's winter storm varied dramatically across our region.
Across the New River Valley, and other areas west and northwest of Roanoke, it was pretty much what was expected. widespread 3-6 inches, few spots a little more or less.
It was somewhat less than expected at many places along the Blue Ridge north and south of Roanoke, and a lot less than expected for much of the Roanoke Valley and other lower elevations to the north and east. An unexpected dry slot and overall weaker moisture than projected did not allow the intensity of snowfall to start early enough to bring colder air down to the surface and to pile up quickly in these areas. Better moisture went just to the west and also to the southeast, where parts of Southside picked up 1-3 inches.
The Roanoke city area has not had a winter storm warning-level projected snowfall come up with so little since January 25, 2011, a much larger areawide "bust" when a storm skirted us to the north and became "Commutageddon" for Washington, D.C.
By areal coverage, the verification scores for forecasting this storm may not be terrible, with the haves and have-nots averaged out, and wide ranges across individual localities (0.2 to 6 across Roanoke County, for instance). By population, however, the most densely populated area in the urban floor of the Roanoke Valley had a thin-dusting or brown-ground bust.
Enough said about that, let's move on.
Moving ahead this week will be mostly about somewhat milder weather and chances of rain toward the latter part of the week -- and then colder weather that could make it complicated again by the weekend.
We'll start out with a chilly morning -- teens to lower 20s on Monday -- with refreezing in areas where there was more snowfall that partially melted on Sunday, but it'll spike into the 50s by Tuesday, with well-above freezing temperatures continuing in most areas Wednesday and Thursday as chances of rain arrive.
By Friday it may be cold enough for some wintry complications, and much colder over the weekend, when a chance of wintry precipitation may arise for -- you guessed it -- Sunday. We'll revisit this later, after the anxiety of this weekend's wintry mess fades.
On the whole, the coming Arctic air incursion has been looking less extreme with time for our region, focused more on the central U.S., so we may be spared a round of truly extreme temperatures this winter.
Borderline temperatures and murky wintry precipitation events are more our style in the 2020-21 winter, anyway.
