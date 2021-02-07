Widely varying weekend winter storm followed by milder weather in week ahead

How you perceived Sunday's winter storm varied dramatically across our region.

Across the New River Valley, and other areas west and northwest of Roanoke, it was pretty much what was expected. widespread 3-6 inches, few spots a little more or less.

It was somewhat less than expected at many places along the Blue Ridge north and south of Roanoke, and a lot less than expected for much of the Roanoke Valley and other lower elevations to the north and east. An unexpected dry slot and overall weaker moisture than projected did not allow the intensity of snowfall to start early enough to bring colder air down to the surface and to pile up quickly in these areas. Better moisture went just to the west and also to the southeast, where parts of Southside picked up 1-3 inches.

The Roanoke city area has not had a winter storm warning-level projected snowfall come up with so little since January 25, 2011, a much larger areawide "bust" when a storm skirted us to the north and became "Commutageddon" for Washington, D.C.