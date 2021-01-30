Winter storm warning issued for Sunday snow-to-mix

Timing and intensity also come into play for expected totals. Generally, a faster arriving and departing precipitation shield will mean more snow, a slower arriving and lasting one will mean more ice.

As of now, it appears one band of snow may arrive as early as the mid to late evening hours on this Saturday, possibly dropping an inch or so. Then after a lull, the main precipitation band spreads across the region after midnight, arriving in the Roanoke area about 3 a.m. and lasting until about noon or so, with periods of lighter precipitation after that.

Heavier banding could ratchet up snow totals above expectations in a narrow strip just about anywhere, even if the timing of expected changeover from 7 a.m. near the North Carolina line to as late as noon or not at all near I-64 is more or less correct.

In the big picture, this is called a "Miller B" winter storm setup, with an inland low pressure system tracking over the Ohio Valley transferring energy to a developing one off the East Coast. Miller Bs are notorious boogers to forecast in our region, as we've gotten fairly big snows, hard-to-time mixed events, and total jumps over our region from Miller Bs in the past. The moisture flow into this one takes the total jump out of play, so we are on the line between a pretty big snow and a hard-to-time mixed event.