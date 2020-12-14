Winter storm watch issued for Wednesday wintry mix

It's been 22 months since the last winter storm watch that covered the Roanoke and New River valleys, and that one was for a pretty similar snow-to-ice event on February 20, 2019.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg came out somewhat surprisingly aggressive with its snowfall call, posting a map showing an expected 4 inches for Roanoke and Blacksburg and a forecast call for 2 to 7 inches across the region under the winter storm warning. There is some model backing for amounts of that size but also quite a bit of data pointing to warmer air aloft and more sleet and freezing rain that would reduce total snow accumulations while making it no less messy -- and possibly even more hazardous.

My lean is toward the bottom part of that range -- more like 1-3 inches -- for the U.S. 460 corridor through Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Roanoke and east to Bedford, with more snow to the north and west and less to the south and east. But it's walking a thin line of several variables, most importantly depth of subfreezing air in the layers of atmosphere above.

We probably should focus less on specific amounts and more on impacts, which are likely to include travel hazards and some scattered power outages.