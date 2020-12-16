Wintry mix expected to increase over SW Virginia this morning

Patchy mixed precipitation has begun moving into Southwest Virginia as of 6 a.m., but so far it is just that, patchy and relatively light. Short-term forecast models indicate precipitation will rapidly increase in areal coverage over the next few hours as the lift of the approaching upper-level low pulls moisture north-northeast over cold air at the surface.
Precipitation will be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, with snow more prevalent north of Roanoke, freezing rain to the south near the North Carolina border, and a mix perhaps tilting more to sleet in between. With temperatures near or below freezing, and likely to fall a few degrees as precipitation falls into drier air layers inducing cooling through evaporation, any precipitation that falls could immediately start causing slick road conditions at least on secondary roads and bridges and overpasses.
As the day goes along, and warmer air moves in aloft, precipitation will change more to sleet and freezing rain advancing northward. Accumulations of snow and sleet are difficult to project in a mixed precipitation situation such as this, but appear likely to range from 1 to 4 inches for areas in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys, leaning more to the bottom end of the range south of U.S. 460 -- the highway that connects Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Roanoke and Bedford -- and more to the north. Ice accretions of up to 1/4 inch are possible with freezing rain.
We're at the stage now of basically watching radar and observing what exactly is falling outside to see how this situation develops. Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions as precipitation moves in.
Kevin Myatt
