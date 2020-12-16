Wintry mix expected to increase over SW Virginia this morning

Patchy mixed precipitation has begun moving into Southwest Virginia as of 6 a.m., but so far it is just that, patchy and relatively light. Short-term forecast models indicate precipitation will rapidly increase in areal coverage over the next few hours as the lift of the approaching upper-level low pulls moisture north-northeast over cold air at the surface.

Precipitation will be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, with snow more prevalent north of Roanoke, freezing rain to the south near the North Carolina border, and a mix perhaps tilting more to sleet in between. With temperatures near or below freezing, and likely to fall a few degrees as precipitation falls into drier air layers inducing cooling through evaporation, any precipitation that falls could immediately start causing slick road conditions at least on secondary roads and bridges and overpasses.