Wintry precipitation streams in near midnight, continues much of Thursday

Temperatures are struggling toward the lower 30s on this Wednesday afternoon, so we're already starting colder than most previous wintry precipitation episodes in this 2020-21 winter season. Moisture will begins streaming into and over this cold air tonight as a low-pressure system tracks northeastward generally toward our region, leading to a maddening mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain in much of Virginia, leaning toward more freezing rain for the southern half of the state, including the Roanoke and New River valleys, on Thursday.
A winter storm warning covers almost the entire region, extending in West Virginia and North Carolina. It is possible you will see some of these pink colors on the National Weather Service map turn to a purplish color later today, signifying an ice storm warning -- a more specific category that signifies almost all precipitation being freezing rain and collecting 1/4 inch or more of ice. Most localities near Roanoke and the New River Valley and northward will probably keep a winter storm warning because of more mixed precipitation.
With the upcoming winter storm, it may be less helpful to think of precise precipitation amount ranges rather than thinking of a range of impacts. Frankly, forecasters are going to be more than a little lucky to predict just how much of what precipitation type falls. There are just too many hair-line variables. But the big picture is pretty well set: a large-scale impactful winter storm hampering travel and causing scattered to widespread power outages is almost certain for the southwest quadrant of Virginia and nearly the entire state on Thursday.
Low-end scenario: This is depicted by some recent runs of the North American Model. Early precipitation is a quick-hitting but heavy round of sleet, maybe some snow mixed in around the Roanoke and New River valleys, more snow toward I-64, that accumulates an inch or two on Thursday morning, then lulls for much of the day, with perhaps a second round of light freezing rain later in the day. We could get off with pretty light icing if this scenario comes to fruition, but roads will be a mess.
High-end scenario: Precipitation quickly becomes freezing rain after only brief sleet and/or snow and continues from the pre-dawn hours into the evening with few breaks and temperatures staying below freezing. This scenario would produce a half-inch of ice accretion in many locations, locally up to an inch, with widespread tree damage and power outages. This scenario is a little worse than the consensus of several forecast models.
Most forecasts, including my own, are more toward the higher side of the middle of these extremes, with an inch or two of early sleet/snow (locally up to 4 north of Roanoke and perhaps even more north of I-64) and then 1/4 to 1/2 inch of ice on top. This would be quite messy on the roads and cause scattered to numerous power outages with considerable damage to many tree limbs.
Unfortunately, some of the same areas of north-central North Carolina into Southside and Central Virginia that were most heavily affected by Saturday's ice appear to be in the cross hairs again for the greatest likelihood of 1/2 inch or greater ice accretions. Additional utility crews are heading to the region, with many continuing to repair damage from the last ice storm.
As always, we should be prepared for the worst and hope for the best. Keep your phones and computers charged tonight, have the quilts and blankets ready if the power goes out on Thursday, use a fireplace (safely) if you have one to keep some warmth, avoid unnecessary travel. Some power outages are almost inevitable and large areas of them are possible.
The weather beyond this doesn't look springlike but we won't have subzero cold like the central U.S. has experienced and it will slowly wiggle back up toward 50ish highs by early to middle next week. The pattern that has brought down the deep chill west of us and triggered a series of wet/borderline temperature storms is breaking down and will give us more respite between any further rain or mixed precipitation episodes.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.