Wintry precipitation streams in near midnight, continues much of Thursday

Temperatures are struggling toward the lower 30s on this Wednesday afternoon, so we're already starting colder than most previous wintry precipitation episodes in this 2020-21 winter season. Moisture will begins streaming into and over this cold air tonight as a low-pressure system tracks northeastward generally toward our region, leading to a maddening mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain in much of Virginia, leaning toward more freezing rain for the southern half of the state, including the Roanoke and New River valleys, on Thursday.

A winter storm warning covers almost the entire region, extending in West Virginia and North Carolina. It is possible you will see some of these pink colors on the National Weather Service map turn to a purplish color later today, signifying an ice storm warning -- a more specific category that signifies almost all precipitation being freezing rain and collecting 1/4 inch or more of ice. Most localities near Roanoke and the New River Valley and northward will probably keep a winter storm warning because of more mixed precipitation.