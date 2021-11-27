 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPTEGRAFT - STEWART WEDDING
0 comments

UPTEGRAFT - STEWART WEDDING

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Uptegraft - Johnson Bonnie and Pegram Johnson of Roanoke are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Greer Stewart Johnson, to Dr. Colby Charles Uptegraft, Major USAF on August 28, 2021 at Castle Hill Cider, Keswick, Virginia. Greer, a graduate of North Cross School and Washington & Lee University, is a realtor with Pearson Smith Realty in northern Virginia. Colby, a graduate of Davidson College and Vanderbilt University Medical School, is assigned to the Defense Health Agency in Falls Church, Virginia. The couple reside in Alexandria, Virginia.

UPTEGRAFT - STEWART WEDDING
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert