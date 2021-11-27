UPTEGRAFT - STEWART WEDDING

Uptegraft - Johnson Bonnie and Pegram Johnson of Roanoke are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Greer Stewart Johnson, to Dr. Colby Charles Uptegraft, Major USAF on August 28, 2021 at Castle Hill Cider, Keswick, Virginia. Greer, a graduate of North Cross School and Washington & Lee University, is a realtor with Pearson Smith Realty in northern Virginia. Colby, a graduate of Davidson College and Vanderbilt University Medical School, is assigned to the Defense Health Agency in Falls Church, Virginia. The couple reside in Alexandria, Virginia.