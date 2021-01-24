Week ahead: Cold Monday rain, possible snow for Wednesday PM-Thursday

This week will bring two similar storm systems with surface temperatures starting out nearly the same for each, but with some significant differences in track and evolution that could make a world of variation with the results.

A low-pressure system tracking well north of us on Monday will sweep deep moisture over the region with widespread rainfall. Temperatures will generally be in the mid 30s to lower 40s in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys, so it will be a cold rain, and a few pockets of freezing rain in colder spots at higher elevations can't be ruled out as it begins, maybe even a few pecks of sleet even into some lower elevations. But for the most part it will just be rain, with amounts of 1/2 to 1 1/4 inches expected.

The next low-pressure system will take a much more southerly route, partly due to the backside influence of the first system, on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are again likely to be slightly above freezing, mid 30s to near 40, ahead of this storm system, with cold rain developing by Wednesday evening.

However, as the upper-level low tracks eastward near or just south of us with a pocket of colder air aloft, and an inland surface low transfers its energy to a developing surface low along the coast, rain will likely change to wet snow as temperatures above us cool rapidly and eventually get pulled to the surface.