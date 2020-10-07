What Virginia Tech’s wide receiver depth looks like heading into Week 3

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech played just four receivers in a 38-31 win over Duke on Saturday.
Wide receiver Tayvion Robinson played 74 of the team’s 77 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus while fellow starters Tre Turner (62 snaps) and Kaleb Smith (46 snaps) were on the field for most of the game as well.
The only receiver that played off the bench on offense was Kansas grad transfer Evan Fairs. The rotation at receiver was similar in the season opener against N.C. State.
Robinson leads the team with six catches for 125 yards (20.8 yards per catch) with a touchdown. Turner, who led the team last year with 34 catches for 553 yards, has four catches for 63 yards.
Tech coach Justin Fuente is hoping Fairs and fellow grad transfer Changa Hodge can establish some depth at the position in the coming weeks. Redshirt freshman Jaden Payoute was on track to contribute this fall before suffering a season-ending injury in fall camp.
Hodge was a playmaker last season for Villanova with 65 catches for 1,118 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 207-pounder had 11 catches of 30 yards or more in 2019.
“Evan and Changa, they’re continuing to come along,” Fuente said. “Changa missed some [practice] time that probably set him back a little bit. We’re encouraged by him. We love that he’s here, excited. I know he’s going to definitely contribute. We’ve just got to continue to get him and Evan up to speed.”
Fairs has no catches on 32 snaps over the first two weeks (10 on passing downs) and was targeted once in each game.
The team’s other receivers aren’t ready to contribute just yet. Redshirt freshman Elijah Bowick suffered an undisclosed injury last season and is still rehabbing.
“Elijah’s still working his way back to help us,” Fuente said. “We’ll see where along in the season that occurs. It’s not right now. He’s not completely recovered from his injury.”
Tech added a pair of receivers in the 2020 class — Tyree Saunders and Dallan Wright — but neither is ready to play. Wright was among the long list of unavailable players in the first two games.
“Tyree continues to work hard and do a good job,” Fuente said. “I’m encouraged by what he can be and what he will be if he continues to work hard, but as of right at this moment, he’s just not ready.”
Tech’s depth took a hit when four receivers — Damon Hazelton (Missouri), Jacoby Pinckney (Appalachian State), Hezekiah Grimsley (Hampton) and Phil Patterson — transferred in January. Hazelton, who has nine catches for 100 yards (both numbers are tied for the team lead), is the only one from the group to have played this fall.
