What Virginia Tech’s wide receiver depth looks like heading into Week 3

Fairs has no catches on 32 snaps over the first two weeks (10 on passing downs) and was targeted once in each game.

The team’s other receivers aren’t ready to contribute just yet. Redshirt freshman Elijah Bowick suffered an undisclosed injury last season and is still rehabbing.

“Elijah’s still working his way back to help us,” Fuente said. “We’ll see where along in the season that occurs. It’s not right now. He’s not completely recovered from his injury.”

Tech added a pair of receivers in the 2020 class — Tyree Saunders and Dallan Wright — but neither is ready to play. Wright was among the long list of unavailable players in the first two games.

“Tyree continues to work hard and do a good job,” Fuente said. “I’m encouraged by what he can be and what he will be if he continues to work hard, but as of right at this moment, he’s just not ready.”

Tech’s depth took a hit when four receivers — Damon Hazelton (Missouri), Jacoby Pinckney (Appalachian State), Hezekiah Grimsley (Hampton) and Phil Patterson — transferred in January. Hazelton, who has nine catches for 100 yards (both numbers are tied for the team lead), is the only one from the group to have played this fall.

