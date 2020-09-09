Wildfires standalone

Above: In this image taken Wednesday with a slow shutter speed, embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., north of Sacramento. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region.
Noah Berger
Left: The skyline in the distance behind Crissy Field in San Francisco is barely visible Wednesday with smoke from wildfires. More than 14,000 firefighters are battling fires in California. Two of the three largest blazes in state history are burning in the San Francisco Bay area, although emergency officials said they are largely contained after burning for three weeks. See story, Page 3.
George Wall figured he was covered when a huge oak tree came down at his Roanoke home in May, causing about $30,000 in damage. He was — but he didn't realize his homeowners insurance deductible was $17,621. He's urging others to check their policies carefully.
