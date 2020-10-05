Will Virginia Tech's defensive coaching staff continue to play musical chairs against UNC?

BLACKSBURG — Who will call the plays for Virginia Tech’s defense against North Carolina on Saturday? Not even Tech coach Justin Fuente knows at this point.

First-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton hasn’t been available through the first two weeks of the season.

Linebackers coach Tracy Claeys and defensive quality control coach Jack Tyler filled in for Hamilton against Duke after missing the season opener. Defensive backs coach Ryan Smith, who called plays in the opener, didn’t travel with the team to Durham.

“They’re all going through those protocols,” Fuente said of Hamilton and Smith. “I have zero say in all of that. They just tell me as we get through it. So hopefully he and some players and coaches will be returning. I’m not exactly positive on the whole timetable right now.”

Fuente needed to completely reconfigure the game day plan for the coaching staff each of the past two weeks in the 48 hours before kickoff. The team usually only worries about game day procedures before the first scrimmage in fall camp and have it set for the rest of the season.