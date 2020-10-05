Will Virginia Tech's defensive coaching staff continue to play musical chairs against UNC?

BLACKSBURG — Who will call the plays for Virginia Tech’s defense against North Carolina on Saturday? Not even Tech coach Justin Fuente knows at this point.
First-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton hasn’t been available through the first two weeks of the season.
Linebackers coach Tracy Claeys and defensive quality control coach Jack Tyler filled in for Hamilton against Duke after missing the season opener. Defensive backs coach Ryan Smith, who called plays in the opener, didn’t travel with the team to Durham.
“They’re all going through those protocols,” Fuente said of Hamilton and Smith. “I have zero say in all of that. They just tell me as we get through it. So hopefully he and some players and coaches will be returning. I’m not exactly positive on the whole timetable right now.”
Fuente needed to completely reconfigure the game day plan for the coaching staff each of the past two weeks in the 48 hours before kickoff. The team usually only worries about game day procedures before the first scrimmage in fall camp and have it set for the rest of the season.
“On a normal week when you walk off the practice field on a Thursday — at least for me, you know I was a coordinator and a head coach — there’s a little sigh of relief,” Fuente said. “You’re now into walk-throughs and meetings and fine-tuning the details of what you’re trying to do. For us, that’s kind of been the beginning of the work. We’ve planned and practiced all week, and then you’re just getting new information as to who’s available on almost a daily basis right now.”
Tech has called on various staff members to fill in for the team’s full-time defensive coaches. Multiple staff members — Tyler, Pierson Prioleau and Zach Sparber — were used as defensive assistants leading up to last year’s Belk Bowl.
“We’re fortunate that we have some really bright young people here that have already done that and were actually given a chance, through odd circumstances, to let those character traits shine through,” Fuente said.
Fuente likened it to a backup quarterback needing to be ready at a moment’s notice to fill in.
“I think it’s just a great example to young coaches everywhere of trying to prepare like a coordinator,” Fuente said. “Just because that may not be your title. You may be a graduate assistant or a position coach or an off the field coach, whatever your role is, you have to try to prepare every week, which is difficult.”
As for Hamilton, he continues to be “intimately involved” in game prep throughout the week albeit from a distance. He continues to participate in all the team’s staff and player meetings virtually.
“I guess that’s how I know he’s not in the Bahamas or something,” Fuente said. “Because I do see him every day in our staff meeting and can still hold position meetings remotely. Obviously he still has access to the film from practice and is able to game plan.”
The defense has held up with Hamilton participating virtually and is giving up 27.5 points (No. 36), 139 rushing yards (No. 33), 259 passing yards (No. 42) and 5.3 yards per play (No. 28). The Hokies are leading the nation in sacks per game (6.5) and opposing offenses are only converting 30.3% of their third-down attempts (No. 14).
North Carolina will be Tech’s defense biggest challenge to date.
“I think Sam Howell’s a bigger hurdle than Coach Hamilton conducting meetings via Zoom,” Fuente said with a laugh.
