William Fleming knocks Northside from unbeaten ranks with 57-54 road victory

Early in the high school basketball season as it is, a short list of unbeatens shrunk Friday night.

William Fleming clamped down defensively in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter, and put together a run of clutch shooting to knock host Northside from the lossless crowd 57-54 as a large and noisy audience hollered non-stop during the back-and-forth Blue Ridge District opener.

The Vikings (4-1, 0-1) were rolling and up 47-38 after Ayrion Journiette drove to the basket for his team’s largest lead of the game with 6 minutes 16 seconds left in the closing period.

The Colonels (5-2, 1-0) then went to work defensively, holding Northside without a field goal for 4:10 minutes.

At that stage from down nine, the Colonels had pushed out to a 52-48 lead with just over two minutes left. Fleming led the rest of the way.

The catalyst for the Colonels’ charge was Elijah Mitchell, who had moved to point guard in the second half and taken on primary responsibility for guarding Northside’s dangerous Sidney Webb.

Mitchell bottomed out the last of his three 3-pointers and added another field goal and a 2-for-4 stretch at the free throw line to help steady his associates in the closing minutes.

Mitchell limited Webb to one final-period rebound stickback as the Northside guard finished 13 points before fouling out with 9.4 seconds left.

“Our defense stepped up and Mitchell and Jaron Walker made some plays down here on the offensive end,” Colonels coach Mickey Hardy said. “That turned the game around.”

Walker, a 6-foot sophomore, scored six of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. Mitchell had nine of his game-high 23 in the final frame. Another crucial late-game contribution came from Isaac Higgs who had 11 points and twice collected rebounds off the offensive glass and powered back up with successful close-range makes.

Fleming scored on 11 of its last 12 possessions and controlled the backboards, finishing with an impressive 34-19 advantage.

“Coach Hardy tells us the game is all about runs,” Mitchell said. “Northside made their run in the first half. He told us we had to lock in so we played more intense defense in order to make our run.”

Northside coach Bill Pope complimented the visitors but didn’t like what he saw as the game got away from the Vikings.

“You have to give credit to their defense,” he said. “They have good length on defense and they stayed in front of us I thought really well.

“We should have stayed a little more patient and run a few more cuts. We have a young squad and that has to improve; we have to clean that up a little bit.”

Northside was effective offensively for most of three quarters and had made 13 of 25 floor shots and all three of its triples by the start of the fourth. Lawrence Cole finished with 15 points and Journiette 14, each joining Webb with made 3-pointers.

“Northside shot the ball extremely well,” Hardy said.

Hardy said moving Mitchell to the point made a big difference. The 6-foot-3 junior enjoyed the challenge of the position switch, which he had done in previous games, as well as the one-on-one matchup with Webb.

“It’s nothing new. We’ve been playing against other since we were young," Mitchell said. "They wanted their best defender on the floor general. We know each other well.”