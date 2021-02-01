Williamson Road business advocates seek to expand footprint

Overall, local tax revenues are 4.6% ahead of their budgeted targets, Merchant said, which could mean the city ends with nearly $1 million in extra revenue. She cautioned the council that the next few months could still bring many economic challenges.

“This is a very early estimate,” she said. “It’s only six months of data we’re dealing with.”

• New Roanoke fire marshal David Guynn unveiled his office’s strategic plan that requests the city hire full-time fire inspectors instead of the current policy of using only part-timers.

In a lengthy presentation that outlined inspection and safety goals, Guynn requested that the council approve adding two new positions in the fire marshal’s office and making five other part-time posts full-time.

He estimated that the positions would cost nearly $271,000, but under the department’s current inspection fee rates and budget, the city would need to provide only about $170,000 of new money.

To do that, Guynn recommended changing the fee structure of some inspections of structures and businesses. Commercial inspections would go from zero to $50 per hour. Re-inspections of properties, which now cost a flat $50 fee, would be raised to $50 per hour.