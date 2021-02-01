Williamson Road business advocates seek to expand footprint

Supporters of Williamson Road want to see the Roanoke boulevard’s long footprint expand.
The Williamson Road Area Business Association made a presentation to the Roanoke City Council on Monday seeking approval for the group to increase its special service district, which would mean more revenue for projects along the nearly 3-mile corridor.
Businesses within the city-sanctioned district pay additional real estate taxes that go to the business association, which promotes businesses, conducts small-scale infrastructure work and generally works to improve the look of the street and buildings that line it. Businesses within the district, which currently runs from Orange Avenue at the south end to just north of Hershberger Road, pay an extra 10 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The expanded special service district would include much of the Towne Square commercial area near the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, extending south to encompass the properties of Magic City Ford Lincoln and Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Roanoke planning director Chris Chittum told the council that the expansion would add 209 acres and 135 properties and would bring in $156,511 of additional revenue each year, more than doubling the amount the WRABA receives from its current special service district.
WRABA executive director Valerie Brown told the council that the extra money would be used to improve lighting, repair some building facades and fix sidewalks and curbs along Williamson Road.
“It will help businesses feel prouder and more invested in the area,” she told the council through the Zoom online meeting platform.
The expansion would be the biggest for the association since it was founded in 1993. The WRABA, which showed an eight-minute promotional video during the council meeting that included interviews with some business owners, has worked to improve the economy and aesthetics of the road, which was an example of mid-20th century urban sprawl that in recent years has become home to many independently owned businesses and restaurants, many run by immigrant entrepreneurs.
In a letter to the council, Brown said that the WRABA has "not received any negative responses" from property owners who would be added to the district.
The council took no action on the request Monday, but members sounded supportive of the proposed expansion.
In other city council news:
• City finance director Amelia Merchant told the council that total tax revenues were coming in close to what had been budgeted through the first half of the current fiscal year.
Surprising growth in real estate taxes and better-than-expected sales and hotel taxes had offset lower revenues from restaurants, as Roanoke still deals with the economic impacts of the pandemic.
Overall, local tax revenues are 4.6% ahead of their budgeted targets, Merchant said, which could mean the city ends with nearly $1 million in extra revenue. She cautioned the council that the next few months could still bring many economic challenges.
“This is a very early estimate,” she said. “It’s only six months of data we’re dealing with.”
• New Roanoke fire marshal David Guynn unveiled his office’s strategic plan that requests the city hire full-time fire inspectors instead of the current policy of using only part-timers.
In a lengthy presentation that outlined inspection and safety goals, Guynn requested that the council approve adding two new positions in the fire marshal’s office and making five other part-time posts full-time.
He estimated that the positions would cost nearly $271,000, but under the department’s current inspection fee rates and budget, the city would need to provide only about $170,000 of new money.
To do that, Guynn recommended changing the fee structure of some inspections of structures and businesses. Commercial inspections would go from zero to $50 per hour. Re-inspections of properties, which now cost a flat $50 fee, would be raised to $50 per hour.
These and other increases would bring in more than $174,000 of additional revenue to cover the cost of the full-time positions, Guynn said.