Authorities found an adult woman’s body inside a submerged vehicle Saturday at Claytor Lake State Park, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The name of the woman was withheld until authorities could notify her family.

The incident is not related to the recent disappearance of a woman and three children from Franklin County, DCR spokeswoman Dave Neudeck said.

A person who was fishing in Claytor Lake reported the vehicle about 7 p.m., leading to the recovery of Jeep Grand Cherokee with an adult woman’s body inside, Neudeck said.

An agency press release gave the location as “behind the picnic/day use area of the park.”

The body was taken to a coroner's office for examination, Neudeck said.

DCR park rangers, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Fire & EMS Special Operations Team and the Newburn Fire Department combined efforts to handle the incident, officials said.