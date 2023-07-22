BRISBANE, Australia — The champions of Europe had to struggle for a 1-0 win over a Haiti lineup feeding off Melchie Dumornay's forays through the England defense and Kerly Theus' series of athletic saves in its Women’s World Cup debut on Saturday.

The difference between the world's No. 4-ranked team and the unheralded, under-resourced, 53-ranked team from strife-torn Haiti came down to a handball.

A retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in the 29th minute was enough for England to earn three points, the primary objective in the Group D opener for England manager Sarina Wiegman. But it did expose some deficiencies in her injury-depleted team.

“Haiti were unpredictable, they’re very transitional. That’s what they showed,” Wiegman said. "We were struggling with that.

“The win is the most important thing but now we need the final thing in finishing our chances.”

England had 19 shots on goal, including 10 on target. Theus made a succession of saves to keep Haiti in the contest, even stopping Stanway's first penalty attempt before a VAR review ruled encroachment and gave the England midfielder a second chance — which she drilled inside the left post.

Haiti, drawing on players based mainly in France and the U.S., wanted to bring some positive news to a country in turmoil. For them, the narrow loss could be viewed as a win, of sorts.

“We’re very proud of our performance," coach Nicolas Delépine said. "We’ve worked very hard and it was a huge test for us. We were very close to England, but there are always things we can do better on the pitch.”

Denmark 1, China 0

PERTH, Australia — Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China at the Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

With time running out in a game of few chances, she rose to head home Pernille Harder’s late corner.

Vangsgaard had only come on in the 85th and made a quick impact with her first goal for the country. It was also the first headed goal of the tournament and sparked joyous celebrations from Denmark’s players.

The win saw the Danes go level with European champions England at the top of Group D after its 1-0 win against Haiti earlier in the day.

Key moments

Josefine Hasbo had looked like blowing Denmark’s chance of victory after missing a golden opportunity to score early in the second half. With an open goal to aim at, she headed over the bar from inside the area.

Vangsgaard was more clinical when her chance came, with a looping effort from deep in the box that bounced before crossing the line.

It was a cruel way for China to lose after stifling the Danes with its disciplined defense. Denmark failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, while China managed just one when Zhang Linyan forced a save from the edge of the box.

China substitute Wang Shuang was denied by Lene Christensen at the start of the second half.

Why it matters

Denmark's celebrations underlined just how important the win could be to its hopes of advancing to the round of 16. Haiti pushed England all the way earlier to suggest it could provide a tough test for the other teams in Group D at its first appearance in a World Cup.

What's next

Denmark plays England in Sydney on Friday and China travels to Adelaide to face Haiti on the same day.

Japan 5, Zambia 0

HAMILTON, New Zealand — Hinata Miyazawa scored a pair of goals, while Mina Tanaka and Jun Endo each added a goal and an assist, as Japan shut out Zambia to open Women’s World Cup play Saturday for both sides.

Miyazawa found the back of the net with one-time finishes on either side of halftime to secure an easy win over the Copper Queens in what was their World Cup debut.

Tanaka, denied goals twice on offside calls, scored in similar fashion in the 55th minute, assisted by Endo.

Endo then scored in the 71st minute, finding herself alone on the left side of goalkeeper Catherine Musonda’s goal and slotting home a left-footed strike.

Not only did Tanaka see two goals called back by VAR for offside, the Nadeshiko were awarded an early second-half penalty only to see it rescinded for yet another offside call.

The Group C clash was the first time a senior World Cup match was hosted at Hamilton’s Waikato Stadium. Saturday’s attendance of 16,111 nearly filled the stadium that holds just over 18,000.

Key moment

Aoba Fujino nearly scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the match, but it was her ranging run and subsequent assist in the 43rd minute that put Japan in control. The victory was Fujino’s first World Cup match and first assist for her country at just 19 years old.

Why it matters

Japan now sits first in Group C, ahead of Spain on goals scored, and the Nadeshiko remain unbeaten in opening World Cup matches since 1995. With a loss and five goals to the bad on goal differential, Zambia faces a longshot fight to qualify for the round of 16 with Spain and Costa Rica as its next opponents.

What's next

Japan will travel to Dunedin to face Costa Rica, who were shut out 3-0 in a poor showing against Spain. Zambia will take on a confident La Roja in its second match of the group stage in Auckland. Both matches will be played on Wednesday.