AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Hannah Wilkinson scored to open the second half and New Zealand went on to beat Norway 1-0 on Thursday for its first-ever win at the Women's World Cup, just hours after a shooting in downtown Auckland shocked the host nation.

A gunman stormed a high-rise construction site near Norway's team hotel and opened fire, killing two people. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout.

There was increased security at Eden Park stadium, where 42,137 — a record crowd for a soccer match in New Zealand — were on hand to cheer on the home team, co-hosts of the tournament with Australia. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was among those at the game.

After an opening ceremony that honored New Zealand's Indigenous heritage, there was a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting. Four people were wounded in the attack, including an police officer.

The Football Ferns had played in five previous World Cups, but hadn't won a match.

Norway couldn’t finish its chances in the first half while the Ferns defended well. Ada Hegerberg’s attempt in the 37th minute was deftly defended by Rebekah Stott and the match was scoreless after the first half.

Wilkinson scored in the opening moments of the second half. Jaqui Hand came up the right side and placed a perfect cross at Wilkinson’s feet for the goal. While the home crowd wildly celebrated, Norway goalkeeper Aurora Mikalson stood with her hands on her hips.

Group A play continues Friday with Switzerland playing the Philippines in Dunedin. New Zealand’s next match is Tuesday against the Philippines in Wellington, while Norway plays Switzerland in Hamilton. The top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout stage.

Australia 1, Ireland 0

SYDNEY — How much of a role Sam Kerr can physically play for Australia at the Women's World Cup remains uncertain.

Even if her time on the sidelines with a calf muscle injury is extended, though, Australia's iconic striker still has an important role to play for the tournament co-hosts after helping to inspire the Matildas to a 1-0 opening win over Ireland on Thursday.

“Obviously losing a player like Sam, probably the best player in the world, and just for her as a person, we were completely heartbroken,” said Steph Catley, who scored the 52nd-minute penalty that secured Australia's win in front of a record crowd. “We had to gather ourselves pretty quickly, but we used her spirit and used the fact that she wasn’t able to be out there with us to help us push on. And I think that’s what it’s going to take for as long as maybe she misses.”

A hush had gone over the crowd earlier than that when it was announced that Kerr, the highest-profile player in this part of the world, wouldn't be starting against Ireland.

She's also set to miss Australia's second Group B game against Nigeria next week and there are no guarantees she'll be back to take on Olympic champion Canada on July 31.

Without its captain and all-time leading scorer, Australia got over the line. Just.

Without Kerr, it was down to Catley to convert the penalty that ended Ireland's resistance and sparked an eruption of joy from the 75,784 fans — a record for women's soccer match in Australia

When the chance came, it was a gift from Ireland shortly after the break when Marissa Sheva bundled Hayley Raso to the ground.

Referee Edina Alves pointed to the penalty spot and Catley sent Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan the wrong way as she calmly finished with her left foot.

Sheva was in tears at the final whistle.

Australia plays Nigeria in Brisbane on July 27, a day after Ireland takes on Canada in Perth.