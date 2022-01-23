World War II love letter to Fredericksburg girl back in family hands

A World War II soldier’s letter to his sweetheart—perhaps his last correspondence, as he was killed in action less than a month later—has found its way to the serviceman’s family, almost 77 years after it was written.

It’s not clear where the love note was for all those years after Pfc. Glenn Campbell sent it to Viola Grosso, who was attending what was then called Mary Washington College, on March 8, 1945.

All that’s known is last year, the Air Mail envelope unceremoniously tumbled out of a mattress stuffed inside a Virginia Beach storage unit. A relative of the couple who found it contacted The Free Lance–Star after Christmas to seek help finding descendants of the writer or recipient.

“Having written enough of these during the Vietnam War, you kind of feel the emotion,” said Harry Morley, a veteran who lives in Washington state and was visiting the East Coast when he learned about the letter from long ago.

Members of Morley’s family have served in the military since Pearl Harbor, so he was keenly sensitive to its value. What he didn’t expect was the overwhelming response from others just as determined as he was for it to end up in the right hands.

“I feel humbled [to be] part of the process that took his letter back through time to his family,” Morley said. “It deeply touched me and my military family.”

As a result of connections created by the story, the letter traveled from Virginia Beach to a Fredericksburg organization that specializes in retrieving remains of American service members killed overseas. Then it went to Texas after the soldier’s family was tracked down.

In between, genealogists from near and far—including one in Massachusetts—helped research the sweethearts and build family trees online, complete with yearbook photos and marriage and death certificates.

The letter never ended up in the Netherlands, but the soldier’s story extends to there as well. Three generations of the same family have taken care of Campbell’s grave since 1946—but that’s a separate story.

Despite the twists and turns it took to get the letter to David Sims, Campbell’s nephew, Sims is certain it was heaven-sent. He believes there was divine direction, every step of the way, from the time it fell out of the mattress.

“Definitely, I think it could have been easily whisked away and thrown in the trash,” said Sims, a retired engineer who lives in Austin, Texas. “Like my wife says, it’s like Glenn is reaching out to us from the grave.”

‘GREAT AMERICAN STORY’

Glenn H. Campbell and Viola Grosso attended high school together in Norfolk, then she went to college in Fredericksburg and he went off to war.

In his three-page letter addressed to “Dearest Via,” the 21-year-old Campbell doesn’t say much about his military activities because that was prohibited in wartime correspondence. He was with the 17th Airborne Division and 680th Glider Field Artillery Battalion—a unit whose gliders were towed into action by transport planes, then dropped behind enemy lines under what then-Gen. Dwight Eisenhower described as “withering crossfire” from Germans on the ground.

Because Campbell couldn’t mention that, he instead described the many Hollywood stars who had entertained the troops and how lonesome he felt when he heard Bing Crosby crooning on the radio.

“I sure wish you were here with me,” he wrote to Viola. “That would make everything strictly OK.”

The letter is one of millions of such pieces of mail penned from foxholes on the frontlines to loved ones back home, said Justin LeHew, a retired Marine sergeant major who heads the nonprofit History Flight in Fredericksburg. It focuses on bringing home the remains of U.S. military members missing in action from World War II to Vietnam—and has located 130 servicemen since 2003.

LeHew saw the story in the Dec. 28 Free Lance–Star and brought it to his office, thinking he’d get around to researching it when he had time. But as he walked past display cases of uniforms with names and service insignias still attached—some of which he bought from Corky’s Military and Police store in downtown Fredericksburg—he thought about families who just didn’t care about pieces from their relatives’ past.

“I’m a firm believer that every generation is one drug addict removed from selling off everybody’s stuff,” LeHew said.

Reading about the reverence the Morley family had for the letter inspired LeHew to act.

Tracking down families of long-lost service members “is the business that I’m in,” he said, so he got to work, accessing records and names far beyond Google searches and online genealogy sites. Within days, he spoke with Morley, who was still visiting his relatives in Virginia Beach, and Sims, Campbell’s nephew in Texas.

Sims was so eager to get his hands on the letter that he offered to drive to Virginia.

“When David was talking to me on the phone, he was in tears,” LeHew said, grateful that a younger generation cared about mementoes from one who came before him. “This really is a great American story.”

‘DOESN’T SEEM REAL’

In the hill country of Texas, northwest of Austin, Sims was amazed that of all the letters that might fall out of a mattress, his uncle’s had.

“It’s the only thing we really have from him in terms of correspondence,” he said. “The whole thing still doesn’t seem real.”

His middle name is Campbell and his late mother Dortha was the younger sister of Pfc. Glenn Campbell. Before Glenn was a soldier, he was an Eagle Scout and an all-around great kid who was adored by his family, said Sims, who’s 61.

As a child, Sims didn’t have an appreciation for what his uncle did—or the impact the young man’s loss had on his family. That’s changed over the years as he’s tried to find out everything he could, even though there weren’t many conversations about the fallen solder when Sims was younger.

“I understand why my mom and grandmother didn’t talk about it,” Sims said. “It was probably too painful for them.”

By March 1945, the war in Europe was winding down and the Campbell family might have had a blue star hanging in their front window, announcing they had a loved one in service. They probably checked the daily news reports, hoping they’d soon see a notice about when their handsome young man might be heading home.

Instead they got a Western Union telegram notifying them that he’d been killed in action. “Just think about how horrible it would be to get that,” Sims said. “Your worst fears.”

Equally hard to imagine, Sims said, was what his uncle did in the war as part of a glider squadron. About two weeks after Campbell wrote Grosso, his unit participated in Operation Varsity, the last major airborne effort of the war—and the largest one to be conducted in one day and one place.

The battalion received the Distinguished Unit Citation by Eisenhower for “extraordinary heroism, efficiency and achievement in action against the enemy” during the assault crossing the Rhine River near Wesel, Germany, on March 24. The gliders were dropped into the heaviest concentration of antiaircraft fire “yet experienced in an airborne operation,” the citation states.

Despite being shot at by everything the Germans could throw at them, the Americans fought their way through. They destroyed enemy equipment and captured 150 prisoners, according to the citation.

Glenn Campbell survived that onslaught. During a counterattack by the Germans 10 days later, his jeep hit a land mine and he was killed, Sims said.

‘WHAT A TREASURE’

Sims hadn’t heard the name Viola Grosso before the letter surfaced. According to research shared by genealogists, she earned her bachelor’s in home economics at MWC, moved back to Norfolk and taught for six years. In 1950, she married a dentist, Dr. William Stokes, and the two raised three children and built a thriving dental practice, according to her obituary.

They couple was married for 52 years until his death in 2003. She died in April 2020 and her obituary chronicled her lifelong passions, in addition to her family: gardening, reading, pets and researching healthy lifestyles. “She could always advise you as to which vitamin supplements you needed,” the obituary stated.

Milbrey Bartholow, a former Fredericksburg resident and member of a military family, was intrigued by the letter from Glenn Campbell to Viola Grosso.

“It sounded like a sweet World War II love story—boy goes off to war, girl stays home and waits, only connecting via letters,” she said, then wondered if Viola’s things might have been put into a Virginia Beach storage locker after her death. “It is amazing that she kept that letter all these years.”

Many others appreciated the military connection. Debbie Baerga, who retired after 21 years in the Marine Corps, said she has a special place in her heart for veterans and their experiences.

“We are a special breed, regardless of branch of service,” the Fredericksburg woman said. “We are brothers and sisters in arms.”

But she was particularly captivated by the connection to the Greatest Generation and thrilled to learn the letter had landed in family hands.

“I hope they recognize what a treasure they have,” she said.