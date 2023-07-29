PERTH, Australia — Defender Allyson Swaby scored in the 56th minute and Jamaica hung on to edge Panama 1-0 on Saturday for its first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup.

Swaby, who grew up in West Hartford, Conn., and played for Boston College, knocked in a header off Trudi Carter’s corner kick to clinch a win that moved the Jamaicans into a surprising share of top spot in Group F with France.

The Reggae Girlz were without captain and leading scorer Khadija Shaw, who received a red card in second-half stoppage time of the team’s opening 0-0 draw against France.

Born to a Jamaican father, Allyson and her younger sister Chantelle both are starting in their second Women’s World Cup.

With its historic win, No. 43-ranked Jamaica now sits atop the Group F standings with No. 5 France. The Reggae Girlz are a step closer to advancing to the knockout round after losing all their group-stage games on World Cup debut in 2019.

They need only a draw against No. 8 Brazil in their last group game to advance, although a loss would likely eliminate them from the tournament.

Panama has no chance of advancing to the knockout round after consecutive losses but is promising to take France to the limit in its last group game.

France 2, Brazil 1: BRISBANE, Australia — Wendie Renard was threatening to skip the Women’s World Cup and Eugénie Le Sommer wasn’t in selection contention just a few months ago under France’s previous coaching regime.

A management overhaul and a change of heart ultimately led to two of French football’s most experienced players combining for Les Bleues on Saturday to deliver a win over Brazil that put them into a strong position to progress to the round of 16.

Le Sommer missed with a diving header in the 13th minute but needed only four more minutes to convert her next chance, beating Brazilian goalkeeper Leticia with a more emphatic header to score her record-extending 90th international goal.

Debinha equalized for Brazil as the hour approached, and the game opened up as both teams pressed for a winner.

That’s when Renaud stepped in.

Renard, who’d been in doubt for the match because of a calf injury she picked up in France’s lackluster opening 0-0 draw against Jamaica, drifted unmarked to the back edge of the box to meet a corner kick with a powerful header in the 83rd and clinch victory.

Sweden 5, Italy 0: WELLINGTON, New Zealand — After leaving it to the last minute against South Africa, Sweden left nothing to chance Saturday in the blowout over Italy, which sealed its place in the knockout rounds of the Women’s World Cup.

Sweden relied on Amanda Ilestedt’s 90th-minute winner to salvage a 2-1 win from a sub-par performance in its opener against South Africa.

Ilestedt was Sweden’s first scorer Saturday, this time in the 39th, and her glancing header from a corner sparked a flood of four Swedish goals in 11 minutes on either side of halftime. Her second goal came in the 50th and was a mirror image of the first.

Rebecka Blomqvist finished it off in stoppage time with Sweden’s fifth goal.

While Sweden is into the knockout rounds, there is much still to play for in Group G with Argentina, Italy and South Africa all still with a chance of progressing.

Sweden has six points, Italy has three points from its victory over Argentina. South Africa and Argentina have one point each after their draw in Dunedin.