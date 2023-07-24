AUCKLAND, New Zealand — In the space of some four minutes, Cristiana Girelli made history.

Girelli became the first Italian to score in two Women's World Cups with her goal in the 87th minute that gave Italy a 1-0 win in its tournament opener against Argentina on Monday night.

“There’s nothing special, it’s just that I did my duty," Girelli said. “I did my best. I was really willing to help my teammates.”

Italy put the ball in the back of the net twice in the opening half but both times were offside, before Girelli's breakthrough header. Girelli came into the match as a substitute in the 83rd minute.

The Italians have never dropped an opening match at the World Cup. But this time they faced tenacious Argentina, eager for its first-ever win in the tournament. Going into the World Cup, La Albiceleste were inspired by their men's side and star Lionel Messi, who brought home the World Cup trophy from Qatar late last year.

“We will try to leave this game behind us, learn from what happened, and continue reinforcing the positive. Now we need to clear our minds, look at what comes next and take on the group," Argentina forward Estefania Banini said.

Italy has had more success on the big stage, advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2019 after a 2-0 round of 16 victory over China. The Italians were stopped by the Netherlands, which went on to lose to the United States in the final.

Brazil 4, Panama 0

ADELAIDE, Australia — Bia Zaneratto’s spectacular finish will take some beating for goal of the tournament at the Women’s World Cup. And on the evidence of its win over Panama on Monday, Brazil will take some beating for the title.

Ary Borges scored a hat trick on her World Cup debut, but it was her assist for Zaneratto’s second-half strike that was the standout moment of the match in Adelaide and arguably the tournament so far.

When Debinha’s cross landed at Borges’ feet toward the end of a sweeping move, the forward, who had struck twice in the first half, looked set to add a third. Instead, she checked, wrong-footed Panama’s defense and backheeled to Zaneratto, who lifted her shot into the top corner.

It was a goal full of the flair that Brazilian soccer is famed for.

Following on from Germany's 6-0 rout of Morocco earlier Monday, Pia Sundhage’s Brazilian lineup produced a statement performance.

“The first game is always difficult. Four goals and sometimes we played quite well,” Sundhage said, in a clearly understated assessment of her team's opening match.

Germany 6, Morocco 0

MELBOURNE, Australia — Alexandra Popp scored twice in the first half and Germany added four more in the second in a rout of a Morocco team on its debut at the Women’s World Cup on Monday.

The margin of victory is the largest of the tournament so far as the two-time champions dominated throughout against Morocco, the first Arab and North African country to qualify for the tournament

Popp scored her 63rd and 64th international goals, moving to third on Germany’s all-time list. The Wolfsburg forward quickly made her mark on the tournament after missing out on the final of the 2022 European Championship against England because of injury.

The second half featured two Morocco own-goals sandwiched between goals from Klara Bühl and Lea Schüller.