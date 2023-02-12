A Roanoke Valley businessman says his family’s $2 million investment to open a convenience store with fuel pumps in northwest Roanoke is generating “phenomenal” results.

Saef Khawaja spearheads a family business that operates Chester’s Shell Station at 1919 10th St. When his company sought zoning approval to add laundry facilities, the business popped up on my radar as one spawned by the 10th Street Northwest road improvement project.

State highway officials completed a $30 million modernization of about two miles of 10th street with street, bicycle and pedestrian improvements in 2019, but took out a convenience store on the road. Khawaja said the family opened the Shell station in April 2022 in response and out of an interest in serving the Melrose-Rugby community.

He called the investment a “huge” sum for the family, but sounded pleased with the results. Readying the laundromat will take a couple of weeks, he said.

Inside Chester’s Shell is a location of Birmingham, Ala.,-based Chester’s International, which does business as Chester’s Chicken on the Run and claims to serve the best chicken anywhere. According to Khawaja, kitchen personnel coat individual chicken pieces with seasoned flour to create breading, dip the pieces in batter, apply a second flour coating and fry them in oil.

If you step back from the business’ corner location, you can see it’s the same property where fire destroyed the home of General Truck Body in 2012. With the remainder of the parcel — more than two and a half acres — the family business is considering building low-income housing, Khawaja said.

Plasma center opens

Freedom Plasma has opened a location in the Roanoke-Salem Business Center on Melrose Avenue Northwest.

Plasma donation is similar to giving blood, except the process removes and keeps the blood plasma before returning the blood to the body. Plasma is an essential component of some medicines and medical treatments.

The center pays $100 for each of a new client’s first three visits. After that, it pays regular customers alternating payments of $40 and $60 per visit, according to manager Nicholas Dillon. The business, which opened Jan. 24, is the first Virginia location for Freedom Plasma’s Texas-based owner, lmmunoTek Bio Centers, the manager said.

Mack Trucks reaches milestone

Mack Trucks in Roanoke County announced the completion of its 10,000th medium-duty truck built since production began 29 months ago.

A group picture showing about 160 employees and a white truck was sent to media organizations and described the MD series of trucks as top-of-the-line vehicles.

Unemployment rates low

The Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford and Roanoke metropolitan areas posted jobless rates of 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively, in December. Roanoke’s rate matched Virginia’s rate, while both regions performed better than the United States, which posted a rate of 3.3%.

The information was released by the Virginia Employment Commission.