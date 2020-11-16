Related to this story

Most Popular

Giles County search warrants describe alleged shooting of two wives
Crime News

Giles County search warrants describe alleged shooting of two wives

A Giles County man allegedly killed his wife, then shot himself, then called for help – only to have the couple's son, a rescue squad member, arrive to help the ambulance crew. Another county man, accused of wounding his wife in a separate incident just a few miles away, had 51 firearms in his home. 

CASEY: Couple headed off to federal prison for a second time
Crime & Courts

CASEY: Couple headed off to federal prison for a second time

Stacey Pomrenke, who used to be chief financial officer for a public service utility, and her husband, disgraced ex-judge Kurt Pomrenke, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to defraud the United States by scheming to portray Stacey as an alcoholic who needed treatment in prison, authorities said.