Billy Graham: The meaning of apocalypse

Q: Watching the movie “A Quiet Place” has me asking a lot of questions about the apocalypse and it’s disturbing because it isn’t about a quiet place, but full of terror and death. It made me feel frantic. What is the truth about the meaning of apocalypse?

A: “Apocalypse” is often used when describing a catastrophic event. In Scripture, it literally means an uncovering, a disclosure, or revelation of knowledge. This is described in the last book of the Bible: The Revelation of Jesus Christ.

Artisan weavers hundreds of years ago read Revelation 6 and artistically interpreted the scenes portrayed. In London’s Victoria and Albert Museum there is a painted reproduction of a series of seven tapestries woven in the fourteenth century that depict the Apostle John’s vision of the Apocalypse.

While the world may acknowledge this future event, if the population truly believed it, they’d live differently in light of its truth. Death’s an accomplished master of destruction. This is evident when we consider abortion, abuse, addiction, adultery, brutality, conflict, disease, hatred, idolatry, irreverence, jealousy, lies, lust, murder, pestilence, rape, rebellion, revenge, stealing, suicide, violence, and war. These are Satan’s calling cards; his record of achievement swells with each passing year.

Many ask why God would allow Satan to have such a reign on mankind. The answer is found in Jeremiah 17:9: “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked.” But, the Lord doesn’t turn His back on mankind. Instead, because of His great and mighty love, He provides a way of escape. Jesus Christ came to this Earth to seek and to save the lost (Luke 19:10). The Lord has revealed what was once a mystery; He has made known His plan for creation and we’re given every opportunity to come to the salvation that He freely offers. He desires that people everywhere repent and come to him.