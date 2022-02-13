 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CD Review

Music Review - Big Thief

This cover image released by 4AD shows "Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You," a release by Big Thief.

BIG THIEF“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You” (4AD)

Brooklyn-based indie rock band Big Thief seems to draw from a bottomless well of creativity. After releasing two records in 2019, the band’s fifth LP, “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You,” is a sprawling 20-track double album.

While quantity does not always equal quality, in Big Thief’s case, the band never compromises its songwriting excellence. Instead of churning out carbon copies of the same song, the band uses each album as a playground for exploration — and it pays off.

In “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You,” the group of four — Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, Max Oleartchik, and James Krivchenia — recorded in four different studios with four different engineers and drummer Krivchenia as producer. The effect is a collection of songs that feels dynamic with unexpected turns throughout the track list. The soft love song “12,000 Lines” is followed by the buzzing “Simulation Swarm.”

People are also reading…

In “Sparrow,” Lenker’s writing is unmatched. It takes a special talent to bring new life to a story told a million times. The song, reminiscent of Johnny Cash’s “Hurt” with its Biblical references and Lenker’s tenor, tells the story of Adam and Eve in a poignant way, tinged with a feminist edge in its examination of blame, shame and entrapment.

The reward of experimentation shows in songs like the hypnotic “Blurred View” and the mesmerizing “Little Things,” with Lenker’s vocals echoing over chugging, bright guitars. They also explore more bluegrass influences. While “Red Moon” melds well with the album, “Spud Infinity” is perhaps too on the nose, with the jaw harp almost satirizing the genre.

As with all Big Thief records, Lenker’s voice and songwriting shine in the album’s quieter moments. Opener “Change” — unknowingly recorded while the band was rehearsing the song in the studio — is a striking analysis of change. Whether the lens focuses on the end of a relationship or the end of a life, Lenker is able to home in on the beauty and necessity: “Would you walk forever in the light/ To never learn the secret of the quiet night?”

It’s the perfect opener for an album not afraid of change as Big Thief weaves through genres and themes on “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You.”

— Ragan Clark, Associated Press

