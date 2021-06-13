CD Reviews

Aside from help on a few songs from Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia and Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott (who arranged strings for the title track), Kempner and Duterte recorded everything themselves, and they seem to enjoy spinning songs in surprising directions — often with a blast (or more) of disruptive guitar. On “Sick of Spiraling,” a minimal, sing-song melody about a desperate love gets interrupted by a slashing, fuzzed-out guitar solo.

The lyrics are often about coming to terms with unfulfilled desires — for a relationship, for recognition from a rock star, for a planet unaffected by climate change — but gratification comes from the clever, surprising songs themselves.

ALAN JACKSON

“Where Have You Gone” (ARC/Capitol)

The “you” in “Where Have You Gone” is country music itself. In the title song and leadoff cut of his first album in six years, Alan Jackson laments what he sees as the disappearance from the radio of the country verities: fiddle and steel, “words from the heart ... sounds from the soul.” And he vows: “I won’t let them fade.”