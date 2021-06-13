CD Reviews

OLIVIA RODRIGO
“Sour” (Interscope)
The breakout pop star of 2021 is Olivia Rodrigo, the singer and actress whose debut single, “Drivers License,” went straight to the top of the Billboard charts in January and stayed for two months.
The heartbreaking ballad is cleverly constructed around a scenario that’s teen angsty in the extreme. Finally old enough to drive herself to her boyfriend’s house, the singer now finds herself replaced by “that blonde girl” who’s “everything I’m insecure about.” Now she spends her days driving past his house alone, “’cause how could I ever love someone else?”
The thin line between art and life is treacherous: Rodrigo is the star of the Disney+ show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and is believed to have written many “Sour” songs about co-star Joshua Bassett, her ex-boyfriend now rumored to be dating Disney Channel “Girl Meets World” star Sabrina Carpenter.
But never mind the gossip. Whether Rodrigo’s songs concern characters real or imagined, the album finds her skillfully shifting perspectives amid emotional tumult as she searches to find a comfortable version of herself.
The most obvious influence is Taylor Swift, but Rodrigo is no mere imitator, and when she sings with a sob in her voice, she also brings to mind confessional songwriters like Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes.
“Sour,” which is a collaboration with songwriter-producer Dan Nigro, makes multiple musical moves, from grungy guitar-rock on “Traitor” to delicate folk-pop on breakup songs like the almost-ready-to-forgive “Happier” and the anxious “Deja Vu.” The returns diminish toward the end of the album, but on the whole, it’s an impressive enterprise from a young talent with a bright future.
CHRIS THILE
“Laysongs” (Nonesuch)
On his new solo album, Chris Thile contemplates being alone.
The theme is God, as Thile — armed only with his mighty mandolin and his experience as a lapsed fundamentalist — takes on the topics of faith, doubt, community and isolation.
Thile has long pushed musical boundaries as a member of Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers, and in projects with such fellow virtuosos as Yo-Yo Ma and jazz pianist Brad Mehldau. But “Laysongs” falls into a different category.
Thile grew up in a Christian household, once wrote a song titled “Doubting Thomas” and now describes himself as a weak agnostic. On the album cover he stands with his back to a church sanctuary, looking over his shoulder.
And so he sings about death, the devil, music as medicine and the human struggle with belief. His lyrics defy gravity — Thile rhymes “Dionysus” with “purple kisses” — and as he considers what’s sacred, he occasionally turns profane.
The mostly original music isn’t gospel, spiritual or contemporary Christian 7-11 songs (the kind that repeat the same seven words 11 times), but rather a wild blend of jazz, folk and classical elements, from Hazel Dickens to Bartók. Tempos and meters shift, and then there’s no beat at all. As always, Thile’s playing is an unpredictable delight, ranging from furious strumming to pointillistic fusillades, and at times his eight-string rings like a church bell.
It’s the sound of someone wrestling with riddles that even his enormous talents can’t solve.
Thile will play Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center on Nov. 23.
BACHELOR
“Doomin’ Sun” (Polyvinyl)
Palehound’s Ellen Kempner and Jay Som’s Melina Duterte were mutual fans before they met on a shared bill in 2017. They teamed up as Bachelor for an eerie single, 2018’s “Sand Angel,” and reconvened in January 2020, just before the pandemic lockdown, to record what would become “Doomin’ Sun.”
Fans of Palehound’s forthright expressiveness or Jay Som’s variegated bedroom pop will find trace elements here, but Bachelor finds its heart in the soft-loud-soft dynamics of grunge, specifically the Breeders, Pixies and Belly. That’s not to suggest that “Doomin’ Sun” is an overt homage: it has too much joyful creativity and anxious energy to be narrowly pigeonholed.
Aside from help on a few songs from Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia and Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott (who arranged strings for the title track), Kempner and Duterte recorded everything themselves, and they seem to enjoy spinning songs in surprising directions — often with a blast (or more) of disruptive guitar. On “Sick of Spiraling,” a minimal, sing-song melody about a desperate love gets interrupted by a slashing, fuzzed-out guitar solo.
The lyrics are often about coming to terms with unfulfilled desires — for a relationship, for recognition from a rock star, for a planet unaffected by climate change — but gratification comes from the clever, surprising songs themselves.
ALAN JACKSON
“Where Have You Gone” (ARC/Capitol)
The “you” in “Where Have You Gone” is country music itself. In the title song and leadoff cut of his first album in six years, Alan Jackson laments what he sees as the disappearance from the radio of the country verities: fiddle and steel, “words from the heart ... sounds from the soul.” And he vows: “I won’t let them fade.”
That’s no surprise coming from the superstar who for three decades has deftly melded country traditionalism and commercial accessibility. And it’s not the first time he has taken a shot at a Nashville establishment he views as betraying the music’s roots. Remember his duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.”
Throughout the 21 songs on “Where Have You Gone,” most written by Jackson, he lives up to his pledge, and with impressively consistent results considering it is essentially a double album.
He chronicles the joys and pains of everyday life with plainspoken grace against generous helpings of fiddle and steel. Among the most touching numbers, two of them, “You’ll Always Be My Baby” and “I Do,” are described as having been “written for daughters’ weddings,” while “Where the Heart Has Always Been” was “written for Mama’s funeral.”
This being country, there are also plenty of references to booze: “Wishful Drinkin’,” “Way Down in My Whiskey,” “I Was Tequila,” “Beer:10.”
In “Back,” amid a litany of staples of country life (“Bourbon on the table, Jesus on the wall”), Jackson sounds uncharacteristically boastful: “Back, I’m bringing country back/ Back where it belongs, back on track.” We’ll see, but he himself has never lost the faith, nor the fire to keep his aim true.
MARY HOTT WITH THE CARPENTER ANTS
“Devil in the Hills: Coal Country Reckoning” (Harmonic Alliance)
This is grim history beautifully told.
Mary Hott has put to music the tragic tale of West Virginia’s mine wars. They ended 100 years ago this summer, but her songs show the resulting emotional damage still lingers in the region.
No wonder: In Hott’s telling, the wars were a violent clash of rich and poor involving terrorism, slave labor and sexual exploitation often kept secret. “Devil in the Hills: Coal Country Reckoning” brings the wrongs to light in a powerful way, and the album package includes extensive, informative liner notes.
“If you don’t believe me,” Hott sings, “then shame on you.”
Hott is a seventh-generation West Virginian who had a career in software engineering before returning to her native Morgan County to run the local arts council. She released her first album of original material in 2014 and wrote seven of the songs on “Devil in the Hills.” Among the three covers is a moving rendition of “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” with Hott backed by gospel piano.
She has a first-rate supporting cast in the Carpenter Ants, with indie rock veteran Don Dixon and Mountain Stage house band guitarist Michael Lipton co-producing. The music is rootsy rock with echoes of Appalachia that perfectly suits Hott’s appealing alto and honors a singular genre: history matters.
— Dan DeLuca, The Philadelphia Inquirer
— Steven Wine, Associated Press
— Steve Klinge, The Philadelphia Inquirer
— Nick Cristiano, The Philadelphia Inquirer
— S.W.