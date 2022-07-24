CD Reviews

Lizzo“Special”

(Atlantic Records)

Singer and rapper Lizzo wasn’t kidding when she came out with the title for her latest album — it truly is a journey to get to your most “Special” self.

This album is an ode to body positivity that doesn’t shy away from how hard it can be to get there and the dark times we endure to feel love-worthy.

“Special” features the funky single “About Damn Time,” already a TikTok sensation (“In a minute, I’ma need a sentimental/Man or woman to pump me up/Feelin’ fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-ussies”) and “Grrrls” — modified after its release due to backlash over the use of a derogatory term towards some people with disabilities.

While the album sticks to Lizzo’s proud and loud style toward body acceptance, the slow ballad, “If You Love Me,” explores the doubts and uncertainties we encounter on the way and is sure to bring a tear down your cheek — or a waterfall (“When the world can’t love me to my face/When the mirror lies and starts to break/Hold me close, don’t let me run away/Don’t be afraid”).

The album feels closer and more personal than her previous work, unlocking a more vulnerable side of the extrovert artist.

However, this is Lizzo we are talking about, therefore “Special” has to be a celebration as well. Pop song “The Sign” is sure to be this year’s summer anthem during brunches and nights out. “Special” is about friendships, heartbreaks, self-doubts, empowerment and, most importantly, love: Love for the people in our life and for ourselves and who we are.

Lizzo is still the undefeated queen of self-love, the hero we all need to feel our most authentic and special self. Just as it happens in real life, this album is a ride through exhilarating happiness and rainy days.

If you need a friendly pep talk or a soundtrack to a good cry moment, “Special” will be the right companion for that.

Wherever you find yourself in your life, don’t forget the wise words Lizzo sings in the title track: “In case nobody told you today, you’re special.”

— Martina Rebecca Inchingolo, Associated Press

Willi Carlisle“Peculiar, Missouri”

(Free Dirt Records)

Coming from a queer, 6-foot-4, 300-pound former high school football captain who went on to sing Midwestern punk rock, pursue poetry in New York and then earn a fellowship to teach literature in the Ozarks, this album is what you’d expect: different.

It’s terrific, too.

Like the prairie pioneers who inform his muse, Willi Carlisle has navigated remarkable terrain to arrive at “Peculiar, Missouri,” a collection of campfire folk that celebrates love while railing against capitalism, meritocracy, our political divide and the designated hitter.

Carlisle’s sharp satire and literary bent separate him from the populist pack. He draws on the work of Carl Sandburg and e.e. cummings, rhymes “Bugatti” with “Passamaquoddy,” and employs such words as fractal and chlorophyllic.

His range of styles also helps put “Peculiar, Missouri” on the musical map. The anthemic “I Won’t Be Afraid” will bring goosebumps with a singalong chorus aided by the vocals of Ordinary Elephant, before Carlisle pledges to “love whoever I well please.” The title cut is a talking blues that takes a pivotal turn in the cosmetics aisle at Walmart, while the banjo-driven “Your Heart’s a Big Tent” proposes a group hug. “Life on the Fence,” a weepy waltz about a conflicted bisexual, describes a love triangle in 3/4 time, and the drony traditional ballad “Rainbow Mid Life’s Willow” evokes the Scottish Highlands even as Carlisle pronounces “wallow” as “waller.”

Elsewhere Carlisle sings about a family sawed in half (“Tulsa’s Last Magician”) and the empty allure of the vagabond lifestyle (“Vanlife”), always with a twinkle in his tenor. He also plays a mean button accordion. The former football captain deserves a high-five for this entertaining, thought-provoking snapshot of America.

— Steven Wine, AP

Metric“Formentera”

(Metric Music International)

Even Canadian rock stars are looking introspectively – and existentially – at their role and the meaning of it all in today’s seemingly crumbling world.

But hey, a pretty rockin’ album came out of it.

Metric’s “Formentera” throws listeners into the deep end with “Doomscroller,” which starts off feeling like a warehouse rave or fever dream or maybe both. What sounds like a siren blaring in the background accompanies lyrics that capture the spiraling, sinking feeling of getting sucked into a bad news scrolling frenzy. The techno synth rises and falls like a doom(sc)roller coaster, only to dissipate where you expect the beat drop to be.

There’s a shift a little over halfway through the 10-minute song, and the dark, pulsing beats are replaced with hopeful, poignant piano chords. By the end of the song, you’ve forgotten all about the fever rave that was the beginning of the song – you’re just swaying as frontwoman Emily Haines “oooh”s.

The accompanying music video features blue-hued shots of the band members juxtaposed with overlapping, peaceful outdoor scenes. The blue lighting is also used in the video for “All Comes Crashing.”

In the album’s namesake “Formentera,” Haines contemplates fame and shame, imagining walking away from it all on a beach of the picturesque Spanish island.

And “I Will Never Settle” is a bold response: “Caught a glimpse of a normal life/Terrified by the sight.” The lyrics flow confidently and doubtlessly as Haines repeats, “We will never settle, it would crush our souls.”

Throughout the album, there’s questioning and existentialism, and it’s an undoubted product of the past couple of pandemic years, but in classic Metric fashion, listeners can’t help but rock out anyway.

— Kiana Doyle, AP