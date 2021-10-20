Chef's Halloween tarts are very scary (copy)

It’s spooky season. With Halloween approaching, the food most often associated with the ghostly holiday is candy … and lots of it. But today we’re taking a break from store-bought sweets to bring you recipes you can make at home.
There are sure to be terrifyingly sweet and savory treats for all to enjoy, for office parties or spooky get-togethers with friends. A local business owner and instructor at Virginia Western Community College shared his experience with the scary and succulent.
Chef John Schopp, the baking and pastry arts program head at the Al Pollard Culinary Arts program at Virginia Western Community College, placed fourth on the second season of the Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship in 2016.
Schopp said that he planned to be on the holiday baking championship, but learned at the last minute that he would be filming for the Halloween championship, in 2016. While Halloween is his favorite holiday, he usually doesn’t spend it baking, so the challenge was a bit different than he expected.
One aspect of filming he really enjoyed, however, was the guest star, ventriloquist Jeff Dunham. The comic, who has performed in Roanoke frequently, brought his puppets with him and talked to the chefs during the show. Schopp particularly liked when Dunham brought out Walter, his old man puppet, because Walter reminds Schopp of his dad, and he said it was like having his father there with him.
While Schopp was eliminated from the show before the final three, he won one round during episode two of the competition, where the challenge was to make a Halloween mummy dessert using pre-made pie dough. He created the campfire fig tarte with honey mummy marshmallow cream, which is a fig jam tarte, baked in individual cast iron pans, topped with meringue. He has shared his scrumptious honey mummy recipe, below. Also, featured is my cake pops recipe.
Campfire Fig Tarte with Honey Mummy Marshmallow Cream
Ingredients
12 mini cast iron skillets
Torch or broiler
Piping bag (basket weave tip)
Pie dough
1 oz. lemon extract
2 oz. granulated sugar for dusting
12 oz. fig jam
8 oz. egg whites
12 oz. sourwood honey
24 candied eyeballs or black raisins
Directions
Line bottom and sides of cast iron skillets with pie dough. Brush the insides lightly with lemon extract and sprinkle with sugar. Partially bake the crust until just set, approximately 20 minutes at 350°F.
Remove from oven and fill each tart with one ounce of fig jam (if available, add a sliced fresh fig on top).
Return to oven and bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes
In an oversized saucepan, heat honey to 240°F. Start beating egg whites lightly while slowly adding a continuous stream of hot honey. (This is basically an Italian meringue using honey instead of sugar syrup).
Once all of the honey is added, increase the mixer speed until meringue achieves stiff peaks.
Pipe meringue randomly side to side utilizing the back (smooth side) of a basket weave tip to achieve the mummy’s bandaged look.
Use torch or broiler to lightly toast the meringue bandages and place eyes
Halloween Cake Pops
Ingredients
1 box preferred cake mix
Water
Vegetable oil
Eggs
1 cup preferred frosting
6 oz. melting chocolate or candy melts
1½ Tbsp. shortening
Lollipop sticks
Blocks of plastic foam
Directions
Using any boxed cake mix, make and bake cake mix as directed on box in a 13x9-inch pan, using water, oil and eggs. Let it cool.
Line a cookie sheet with waxed paper.
Crumble cake into large bowl. Add frosting and mix well. Shape into 1¼-inch balls and place on cookie sheet. Freeze until firm.
In a microwavable bowl, microwave chocolate, white chocolate, or colored candy melts (depending on what color you want your cake pops) and shortening uncovered on medium for 1 minute, then in 15-second intervals, until melted. Stir until smooth.
Dip tip of 1 lollipop stick about ½-inch into the melted chocolate/candy and insert stick into 1 cake ball no more than halfway. Repeat for each cake ball.
Return to cookie sheet. Refrigerate 5 minutes.
Then have fun decorating however you like! For Halloween I suggest Halloween-themed sprinkles, black icing to make a spider web or, if you want to get really creative, use a piping bag with your preferred color icing or melted candy and make jack o’lanterns or eyeballs!
Poke opposite end of stick into foam block. Let stand until set.
Flayed Man Cheese Ball
Ingredients
1 plastic face mask (from craft store)
2 (3 oz.) packages of prosciutto
2 pimento-stuffed green olives
24 oz. cream cheese, softened
6 oz. shredded cheddar cheese
6 oz. shredded Havarti cheese
½ cup pitted green olives, chopped
¼ cup roasted peppers, drained and chopped
Directions
Lightly coat plastic face mask with cooking spray. Line the face mask with plastic wrap, taking care to press it down fully into the nose and eyes.
Set aside two or three slices of prosciutto. Tear the remaining slices of prosciutto into strips and lay them into the mask to form the “muscle tissue.” Start around the eyes, leaving eyes blank, and then create the cheeks, chin, and forehead.
Take the two whole green olives and position them in the eye holes, pimento side-down. Set the mask aside.
Combine the softened cream cheese, Cheddar, and Havarti cheeses in a mixing bowl. Add the chopped green olives and roasted red peppers. Mix until thoroughly combined.
Take a heaping spoonful of the cheese mixture and arrange it to form an eye around one olive, and then the other. Gently lay handfuls of the cheese mixture all around the mask, taking care not to move the slices of prosciutto. Press the cheese down as you work to fill in all of the crevices. When the mask is full, gently press in the cheese mixture all around the mask. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
Invert the mask onto a serving platter and gently remove the mask and the plastic wrap. You should be left with a gorgeous (and freaky) face. If there is cheese showing around the bottom edges, use the reserved prosciutto slices to cover it before serving.