Chef's Halloween tarts are very scary (copy)

It’s spooky season. With Halloween approaching, the food most often associated with the ghostly holiday is candy … and lots of it. But today we’re taking a break from store-bought sweets to bring you recipes you can make at home.

There are sure to be terrifyingly sweet and savory treats for all to enjoy, for office parties or spooky get-togethers with friends. A local business owner and instructor at Virginia Western Community College shared his experience with the scary and succulent.

Chef John Schopp, the baking and pastry arts program head at the Al Pollard Culinary Arts program at Virginia Western Community College, placed fourth on the second season of the Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship in 2016.

Schopp said that he planned to be on the holiday baking championship, but learned at the last minute that he would be filming for the Halloween championship, in 2016. While Halloween is his favorite holiday, he usually doesn’t spend it baking, so the challenge was a bit different than he expected.