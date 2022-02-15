 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarification

  • 0

During a Feb. 14 news conference in Richmond on a push for more school funding, Shane Riddle, the Virginia Education Association's government relations director, said: "When compared to other professionals of similar education experience, Virginia's teachers are paid less than teachers in any state in the country." The first part of the quote was not included in a Tuesday story.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Justified' returning to FX for a limited series set in Detroit

Raylan Givens is returning to TV, and this time, he's heading for Detroit. FX announced Friday morning that the team from the Emmy-winning series "Justified" is getting back together for a limited series that will be titled "Justified: City Primeval." Timothy Olyphant will again play U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, the character created for the page by the late novelist Elmore Leonard. The story ...

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer and ex-wife of Miles Davis, dead at 77

Betty Davis, a funk music trailblazer who was married to jazz great Miles Davis, died Wednesday at 77. The boundary-smashing artist died of natural causes at 4:40 a.m. at her home in for Homestead, Pennsylvania, according to longtime friend Connie Portis. “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multitalented music influencer and pioneer rock star, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert