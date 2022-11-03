editor's note

This publication's very name indicates what it is all about, but as 20th century conflicts fade with time, we are losing more of those who lived through the experiences.

It's been nearly 80 years, for example, since the D-Day invasion at Nazi-held Normandy, France, in World War II. As those ranks thin, the staff at Bedford's D-Day Memorial has switched to telling the story in third-person, instead of first, the memorial's director, John Long, says.

It is very likely that only one D-Day veteran remains in Southwest Virginia, Long said. He is Earnest Fulcher, and reporter Mike Gangloff visited the Navy veteran and his daughter to hear stories about that event and other action that the 96-year-old experienced in the war. Fulcher shared some lighter memories too, including his time playing "hillbilly music" on board, and after the war, too, gigging with the likes of Curly Ray Cline.

Music these days figures into healing for veterans who suffer post traumatic stress disorder from their wartime experiences. Emma Coleman ventured to the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where such people as Paul "Chip" McCauley — injured in the 1983 suicide bombing at American and French barracks in Lebanon — build and play guitars made of cigar boxes. It's part of a project to promote healing and build friendships among veterans, and the participants say that it is working.

Physical pain remains an issue for many veterans, and the Salem VA plays a role in helping them, too. Air Force veteran John Hickman experiences multiple debilitating pains due to his exposure in Vietnam to Agent Orange, Laurence Hammack writes. A six-month, interdisciplinary program called PREVAIL, which a VA clinical psychologist developed, has helped Hickman and others successfully manage pain that simply won't go away.

Virginia Values Veterans, or V3, has become an important way to move veterans into the civilian workforce, where talent is at a premium. The program's commissioner, Daniel Gade explained to the Richmond Times-Dispatch's Lyndon German that V3 is a bipartisan success.

All U.S. veterans are eligible to have a funeral with military honors, and several Army National Guard teams across Virginia are equipped to provide that service. We visited with a team at the guard armory in Troutville, to watch them rehearse playing taps, then folding and presenting the flag to a veterans survivor. Later, we saw a team from that armory perform the actual service for the late Army vet, Ronald Rose, presenting the flag to his widow, Kim Rose. She shared with us aspects of his life and service to both his country and his community.