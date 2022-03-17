Event update

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Steve Forbert show scheduled for Sunday at The Spot on Kirk has been canceled. It was unclear whether it will be rescheduled. That information emerged after Thursday’s Extra Vibe went to press.

